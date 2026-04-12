Grand National Punter Wins £900,000 on I Am Maximus's Victory

An Aintree racegoer hits a massive £900,000 payout after betting on I Am Maximus to win the Grand National. The victory mirrors Red Rum's legacy, while Willie Mullins achieves a training milestone.

An Aintree racegoer experienced an extraordinary windfall following I Am Maximus 's victory at the Grand National . Fitzwilliam Sports , a trackside bookmaker, revealed they accepted a substantial £100,000 wager at odds of 8/1 on the JP McManus-owned horse to win the prestigious race. Jockey Paul Townend guided I Am Maximus to triumph, mirroring the legendary achievements of Red Rum. This victory resulted in a massive payout of £900,000 for the fortunate punter.

Johnny Dineen, representing Fitzwilliam Sports, acknowledged the size of the bet, calling it the largest they had ever accepted. Before the race, Dineen admitted the potential financial implications for the bookmaker, joking about the possibility of liquidation. While the result proved costly, Dineen later stated that the loss was hopefully recoverable, having laid off a significant portion of the potential payout. The betslip, prominently displayed on television, sparked astonishment from ITV's betting ring host, Brian Gleeson.\I Am Maximus not only brought a life-changing sum to the winning bettor but also etched its name in history by becoming the first horse since Red Rum to reclaim the Grand National title. Furthermore, trainer Willie Mullins achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first trainer since Vincent O'Brien in the 1950s to secure three consecutive Grand National victories. The race was filled with early drama, as Grangeclare West parted ways with Patrick Mullins at the first fence, and Panic Attack stumbled at the third. I Am Maximus, expertly ridden by Paul Townend, navigated the familiar inside path. As the race unfolded, Ben Jones made a spirited bid on The Jukebox Man, but the heavily favored I Am Maximus, owned by JP McManus, surged ahead from the elbow and clinched victory for a second time, after finishing second last year. This win marked a record fourth Grand National win for McManus, with his other horse, Iroko, securing second place, making it a historic one-two finish for the owner. Jordans took third place, followed by Johnnywho in fourth. Mullins, joining the ranks of Red Rum's trainer Ginger McCain and Fred Rimell as a four-time National-winning handler, highlighted the strategic decision by JP McManus to keep I Am Maximus in the Aintree race, despite considering the Gold Cup route.\Mullins emphasized the exceptional ride by Paul Townend and praised I Am Maximus's remarkable resilience and ability. Townend himself expressed his admiration for the horse's tenacity and willingness to fight until the end. Townend noted the impact of cheekpieces in the middle part of the race and the strategic advantage gained by following other horses. Mullins expressed his aspiration to win the Grand National, emphasizing the race's significance and the incredible sensation of participating. He also noted that the race has changed. Mullins also confirmed JP McManus's strong affinity for the Grand National and his hopes for I Am Maximus to compete again next year. Townend described I Am Maximus as tough and highlighted his consistent performance and competitive spirit. Both Mullins and Townend expressed their excitement and plans for the future with I Am Maximus. The success of I Am Maximus and the substantial payout to the lucky punter have cemented the Grand National's reputation as a thrilling and high-stakes event





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