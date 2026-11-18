Discover the new 48-player format, £1 million prize pot, and full schedule for the Grand Slam of Darts 2026 as Luke Littler defends his title in Wolverhampton.

The Grand Slam of Darts 2026 launches at the WV Active Aldersley in Wolverhampton, featuring a significantly expanded field of 48 players competing for the prestigious Eric Bristow Trophy. This year's major tournament runs from Saturday, November 14 through to the final on Sunday, November 22, bringing with it a substantial increase in the prize fund and a revamped group stage structure. Reigning champion Luke Littler arrives in West Midlands determined to secure his third consecutive title, aiming to add to his victories in 2024 and 2025 after his 16-11 triumph over Luke Humphries in the previous year.

Expanded Format and New Rules

The tournament structure has undergone a major transformation for the 2026 edition, shifting from eight groups of four to 16 groups of three players. This change reduces the number of group stage matches from three to two per participant, ensuring that every leg played carries significantly more weight in determining progression. Under the new rules, only the top player from each of the 16 groups advances to the knockout stage, meaning the last 16 bracket is determined solely by first-place finishes in the group rounds.

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Point allocation has also been simplified, with two points awarded for a win and zero points for a defeat. In the event of a three-way tie within a group, the criteria for advancement prioritize the highest winning match average calculated to two decimal places. If a tie persists after this statistical review, a playoff is organized at the end of the session featuring the final group games, taking the form of a nine-dart shootout. The highest ranked player according to PDC ranking receives the first option to choose their throwing order.

Prize Money Breakdown and Financial Incentives

The financial stakes for the 2026 Grand Slam of Darts have risen sharply, with the total prize pot increasing from £650,000 in 2025 to a record-breaking £1,000,000. The winner of the Eric Bristow Trophy is set to receive £200,000, a significant jump that reflects the expanded scale of the event. This substantial prize fund is designed to reward the high-stakes nature of the knockout stages and the increased intensity of the group phase competition.

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Financial rewards are distributed across all stages of the tournament to recognize consistent performance. The runner-up will take home £100,000, while semi-finalists secure £60,000. Quarter-finalists receive £35,000, and those reaching the last 16 are awarded £20,000. Even exiting the group stage with a second-place finish guarantees a payout of £12,500, providing meaningful earnings for competitors who do not advance to the knockout rounds.

Schedule and Knockout Stage Pathway

The competition schedule is tightly packed, beginning on Saturday, November 14 and concluding on Sunday, November 22. The group stage dominates the first week, leading into the critical quarter-finals which are scheduled for November 20 and 21. The semi-finals take place on the afternoon of Sunday, November 22, setting the stage for the evening final. The bracket order for the knockout phase is predetermined, with the winner of Group G facing the winner of Group H, and the winner of Group O meeting the winner of Group P.

Bumper crowds are expected at every session at the WV Active Aldersley, creating an electric atmosphere for the players. The tournament continues the tradition of high-quality darts, building on the excitement of recent years. In 2025, Luke Humphries showcased his skill by defeating Michael Smith in Group A, a match that included a stunning nine-darter. Humphries' third nine-dart leg of 2025 came during a 5-3 victory, marking the first nine-dart leg at the event since Ryan Searle achieved the feat in 2023.

Historical Context and Past Champions

History remains a compelling narrative at the Grand Slam of Darts, with only nine different winners emerging since the tournament's inception in 2007. Phil Taylor holds the record with six titles, followed by Van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price, who share joint second place with three victories each. Luke Littler's potential to win a third straight title would place him among the elite, though no player has ever thrown a nine-dart leg at the Grand Slam and gone on to win the tournament in the same year.

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Notable past champions include Michael Smith, who ended his PDC major drought in 2022 with a 16-5 victory over Nathan Aspinall, and Luke Humphries, who claimed the trophy in 2023. Other players such as James Wade, Peter Wright, and Anderson have reached the final without lifting the Eric Bristow Trophy. With the expanded field and new format, the 2026 edition promises to deliver intense competition, with Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, and other top contenders vying for glory in Wolverhampton.