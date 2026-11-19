Luke Humphries lost 10-9 to unseeded Tom Sykes in the second round of the Grand Slam of Darts, joining Luke Littler in an early exit. Sykes will face Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals.

Luke Humphries followed Luke Littler in exiting the Grand Slam of Darts after losing 10-9 to unseeded Tom Sykes in a second-round thriller. The second seed trailed 4-0 and 9-7 but battled back to force a deciding leg and had the advantage of throwing first.

However, his fellow Englishman Sykes was unfazed and quickly took control of the leg. When Humphries missed double 10 for a 128 checkout to snatch victory, the world number 81 nervelessly hit double 18 to secure a place in his first major quarter-final. It is unbelievable, Sykes, 34, told Sky Sports. Luke let me off a few times in the first bit but I set off really well.

Also read Tom Sykes Defeats Luke Humphries in Dramatic Grand Slam Upset

Sykes Holds Nerve To Beat Humphries

When he got it back to 5-5, I thought here we go and he started turning it on in the last 10 legs, but I am just buzzing to get over the line. I was a bit nervous going for double 18 for the match. I thought the game was over when I saw Luke hit the first treble 18, then the second.

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But I was so cold on that last one, I thought just hit it first dart, no messing about and I did. I am riding a wave at the minute and I will keep trying to ride it. Sykes victory was all the more impressive given Humphries did not play badly at all, averaging 102.02 and hitting 37% on the doubles.

But the Castleford thrower made a flying start, averaging just shy of 108 in the first mini-session, to earn a sizeable lead and maintained his composure as the former world champion fought back. He will face three-time Grand Slam champion Michael van Gerwen in the last eight after the Dutchman beat seventh seed James Wade 10-8.

Van Gerwen Beats Wade To Reach Quarters

In a high-class contest that saw six 100-plus finishes, Wade earned a 7-5 lead but Van Gerwen, who finished with an average of 103.83, took out 121 to level at 7-7. He broke again to go 9-7 up and although Wade hit a 130 checkout to break back, 10th seed Van Gerwen made it three breaks in a row to avoid a one-leg shootout.

With Humphries and Littler gone, third seed Gian van Veen is the top-ranked player remaining in the draw in Wolverhampton. The Dutchman beat Germany Martin Schindler 10-7 and was completely dominant before a slight wobble as he tried to close out the win. Van Veen raced into a 9-3 lead but then proceeded to lose four legs on the spin, missing three match darts, before eventually finishing the job.

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Sykes To Face Van Gerwen In Quarters

England Nathan Aspinall awaits last year World Championship finalist in the quarters after a 10-7 win over German Gabriel Clemens. The Asp averaged 100.72 and posted an impressive 53% checkout rate as he came out on top in a back-and-forth match. The quarter-final between Tom Sykes and Michael van Gerwen is scheduled for Friday, 20 November at 19:00 GMT, with the tournament continuing on Saturday, 21 November at 19:00 GMT.