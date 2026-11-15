Greaves and Clayton eliminated at Grand Slam of Darts group stage in Wolverhampton

Beau Greaves exited the Grand Slam of Darts at the group stage despite beating Niels Zonneveld, while Rob Cross eliminated Jonny Clayton and several other seeds were knocked out.

Beau Greaves was eliminated from the Grand Slam of Darts at the group stage despite ending her campaign with a win over Niels Zonneveld in Wolverhampton.

The three-time women's world champion fought back impressively from 3-1 down, winning three consecutive legs to take the lead in the best-of-five match. She missed two match darts in a tense final leg but 28-year-old Zonneveld could not capitalise, failing to take out 154 before Greaves finished with double eight to seal the victory. Zonneveld will face defending champion Littler next and will need to beat him 5-2 or better in order to progress instead of the world number one.

Also read Grand Slam of Darts results: Luke Littler beats Beau Greaves to begin title defence

Rob Cross Eliminates Jonny Clayton With Dominant Display

Earlier in the day, Rob Cross started his campaign with a crushing 5-1 win to eliminate fifth seed Jonny Clayton, who suffered back-to-back defeats. Clayton claimed the first leg but Cross surged back to win five in a row and finished with an average of 114.32, including three 180s. Sixth seed Ross Smith was also knocked out despite edging a 5-4 thriller against German Gabriel Clemens.

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The pair were neck and neck at 4-4 before Smith won the deciding leg, but his defeat by Rusty-Jake Rodriguez on Saturday meant that he could not qualify. Northern Ireland's Josh Rock, who was eighth seed, is also out after defeat by Kevin Doets, while 15th seed Luke Woodhouse has been also eliminated. The group stage results in Wolverhampton have seen several high-profile seeds exit the competition early.

Greaves had previously suffered a heavy defeat by Luke Littler on Saturday before her win over Zonneveld. Despite the victory, her earlier loss meant she could not advance from the group. The match against Zonneveld saw her display resilience, coming back from 3-1 down to lead 4-3 before the tense final leg. Zonneveld, 28, will now face defending champion Littler, knowing that only a 5-2 win or better will see him progress instead of the world number one.

Littler Remains In Contention As Seeds Exit Early

Littler, the defending champion, remains in contention as the world number one. Cross's dominant performance against Clayton included three 180s and an average of 114.32, one of the highest of the tournament so far. Clayton, the fifth seed, had claimed the first leg but could not withstand Cross's surge. Smith's narrow victory over Clemens was not enough to keep him in the tournament due to his earlier loss to Rusty-Jake Rodriguez.

The sixth seed won the deciding leg after the match was tied at 4-4. Rock, the eighth seed from Northern Ireland, was defeated by Kevin Doets, while Woodhouse, the 15th seed, also made an early exit. The Grand Slam of Darts continues with the remaining players battling for the title.