Grand Theft Auto VI launches in the UK with record-breaking downloads and near-universal acclaim. Over 2.8 million Britons are expected to play on launch day, marking a major cultural and digital event.

Grand Theft Auto VI launched in the UK at midnight on Thursday, ending a 13-year wait since the previous franchise installment. The release has triggered an immediate cultural and digital shift, with nearly three million Britons expected to take time off work or school to play the highly anticipated title. Early feedback from eager players has been overwhelmingly positive, with social media users lauding the game for its superior graphics and refined gameplay mechanics.

Grand Theft Auto VI Critical Scores and Pre-Sales Records

The latest installment debuted with a perfect score of 99 on the review aggregator website Metacritic. This score equals the rating of 1998's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, making Grand Theft Auto VI the highest-rated video game of all time. Although the exact number of pre-orders remains undisclosed, Sony confirmed the title is the most pre-ordered game in the history of the PlayStation Store. US rapper Travis Scott highlighted the development effort on X, praising the team for their dedication to the project.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI releases November 19 with Justice score and record pre-load demand

Grand Theft Auto VI Network Traffic and Download Challenges

Pre-downloads for the game broke records in the UK, creating unprecedented demand on broadband infrastructure. BT and EE described the event as an unprecedented gaming download event due to the massive file size and simultaneous launch. BT networks recorded the second-highest broadband traffic peak ever, surpassed only by the Arsenal versus Atletico Madrid Champions League match in May. Virgin Media O2 experienced its highest-ever daily data volume last Tuesday, while Uswitch speed tests indicated potential download delays for users with slower connections in areas like Caistor, Lincolnshire.

Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto VI School Attendance and Retail Impact

Schools across the UK have taken active measures to manage the impact of the launch on student attendance. Educators are urging pupils not to skip lessons, citing the game's strict 18 age rating. Institutions like Ninestiles, An Academy in Birmingham, and St John's Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Bishop Auckland have implemented prize draws for students who attend school on Thursday. Meanwhile, retailers reported a surge in hardware sales, with John Lewis seeing a 62% year-on-year increase in console sales and Currys reporting a 149% jump in PlayStation 5 purchases.

Grand Theft Auto VI Gameplay Features and Setting

The game returns to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, Rockstar's fictional version of Miami, set in the fictional state of Leonida, which is inspired by Florida. Players follow protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they become entangled in a Bonnie and Clyde-style criminal conspiracy after a failed score. Critics have praised the highly detailed open world and groundbreaking gameplay innovations. The Guardian highlighted the extraordinary virtual world, while Forbes commended the fantastic lead characters in this enduring installment of the series.