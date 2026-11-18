Grand Theft Auto VI has earned universally positive reviews, with critics praising its detailed open world, compelling protagonists, and technical achievements. The game launches worldwide on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has been called a game of staggering scope as it received universally positive reviews from critics. The latest instalment in the blockbuster video game series will be released worldwide on November 19 at midnight in each territory.

The game returns to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, Rockstar's fictional version of Miami, which has featured in previous instalments. It follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, caught up in a criminal conspiracy in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

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Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos Story

The pair become embroiled in a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime story after an easy score goes wrong, leaving them forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive. Awarding five stars, The Guardian wrote that Rockstar Games has created the most extraordinarily, indulgently detailed virtual world that we have yet seen.

They added: Leonida is so lifelike that at times it beggars belief, so vast that it feels overwhelming, and outside the story missions you can do whatever you please. IGN also gave a glowing review for its detailed open world and high-stakes gameplay. The reviewer wrote: Exquisitely detailed, endlessly ripe for experimentation, and uncompromisingly engineered, GTA 6 has not stopped astonishing me since I started it.

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I regularly find myself in love with video games, but it's extraordinarily rare that I find myself in complete awe of them. Forbes highlighted the fantastic lead characters of Jason and Lucia. The reviewer wrote: Between them, I can't say I've ever seen a better video game relationship than the one they share. It's not a side storyline as we'd see in many other RPGs; it's central to the entire concept of the game.

Reviews Highlight Detailed Open World

Forbes also praised the character animation and well-written, authentic-sounding dialogue. Vice praised the highly detailed open world and groundbreaking gameplay innovations. They wrote: Very rarely does an entertainment property the size of Grand Theft Auto VI live up to the insane hype that has been forced upon it.

However, GTA 6 is not only the best game Rockstar has made to date, but it's also the most impressive open world game ever released. Bloomberg.com called GTA VI a masterpiece, adding: Few games are so technically impressive, so close to photorealism when the sun is setting and the light hits the Vice City skyline just right. Few games are this consistently hilarious. Grand Theft Auto VI costs £69.99, with an Ultimate Edition priced at £89.99.

Release Date and Price Details

Pre-orders began on June 25, with the game available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles. Rockstar North, the main studio behind the series, is based in Holyrood, Edinburgh.