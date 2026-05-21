Granddaughter of Benito Mussolini wins reality TV show, but controversy follows her 'fascist and proud' comment

Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, has been the talk of the town after winning the latest edition of CultTV Big Brother. While her victory may come as a surprise due to her controversial past and beliefs, it has sparked a debate on the role of family names in politics and the potential backlash that fame can bring, as well as the ethical implications of certain comments. This news text also highlights the historical context and legacy of Mussolini's rule and the 'Pact of Steel'.

The granddaughter of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini has won this year's edition of Italy's Celebrity Big Brother . Alessandra Mussolini , 63, captured 56% of the public vote on Tuesday night.

She entered politics with the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement party and was branded as a 'fascist and proud of it' by her grandfather's infamous actions. In 2019, she attacked comedian Jim Carrey for drawing sketches of Mussolini and his mistress hanging upside down from a rafter. Carrey's art was based on the real-life deaths of Mussolini and his mistress in 1945. The event was widely criticized, and Alessandra Mussolini described Carrey as a 'b*****d.

' Her success on the show is the latest in a long career that hasn't been harmed by her surname, which was used by her grandfather to take part in the so-called Pact of Steel and rip up democracy in Italy





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alessandra Mussolini Benito Mussolini Celebrity Big Brother Pact Of Steel Fascism Anti Fascism Artist Opinion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zara McDermott Receives Deep-Fake Controversy After Kissing Joey Essex on TV ShowTV personality Zara McDermott encountered a deep-fake controversy after appearing to accept a passionate kiss from Joey Essex, her co-star on the cooking show Cooking With The Stars. The innocent exchange sparked wild cheating rumors among Tomlinson's fans, resulting in the emergence of an unsavory online deep-fake.

Read more »

Dignity and compassion for women who allege rape on reality TV showKimberly Bond discusses why certain ideologies suggesting that women who choose to appear on reality TV shows should 'deserve' whatever happens to them, then talks about the bravery and respect all such women deserve.

Read more »

Princess Charlotte's special gift from grandfather King Charles he says she will 'love'King Charles is taking part in a three-day visit to Northern Ireland – and picked up a sweet gift for granddaughter Princess Charlotte

Read more »

Brooke Shields Reveals Her Concerns About Daughter's Reality TV ShowIn an interview with Today's Jenna and Sheinelle, Brooke Shields shared her honest reaction to learning that her 23-year-old daughter Rowan Henchy had been cast in season two of Bravo's Next Gen NYC. Shields expressed her reservations about her daughter getting into Hollywood at a young age but acknowledged the changes in the industry. She advised Rowan on how to act in front of cameras and expressed the hope that her daughter could parlay her experience into another opportunity in her chosen field of broadcast journalism.

Read more »

'Iconic' show dubbed 'best ever' streaming for free - and fans want new seriesThe ITV2 reality show came to an end in 2023 after 10 years on our TV screens

Read more »

King Charles Praises Princess Charlotte's Style With Special Gift From Belfast JewellerKing Charles picked up a special gift for his eldest granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, during his trip to Belfast yesterday, a beaded bag charm from the jewellery brand Rachel Rose Accessories

Read more »