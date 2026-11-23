A 70-year-old grandfather was hospitalized after defending his family from four masked intruders armed with machetes in Mickleham, north Melbourne, on Monday morning.

A 70-year-old grandfather sustained severe injuries on Monday morning after defending his home against four armed intruders in the Melbourne suburb of Mickleham. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30am on Whiteleaf Drive when masked offenders broke into the residence with machetes and a firearm.

The Home Invasion Details

Four men jumped a side fence and smashed through the laundry door to enter the property where the victim, his spouse, two grandchildren, and another relative were present. The grandfather suffered multiple slash wounds to his legs and hands during the confrontation. The other four individuals in the house were not injured during the attack.

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One frightened relative ran next door to seek assistance. A neighbor followed them back and applied a T-shirt to the grandfather's wounds to stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived. He was transported to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Intruder Escape and Investigation

The intruders fled the scene in a stolen Toyota, which crashed approximately 100 meters from the home. Security cameras captured the four men running on foot away from the crash site. They were all wearing all-black clothing and balaclavas at the time.

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Victoria Police confirmed they have been unable to locate the offenders. A crime scene was established at the property, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. It is understood the home may have been targeted due to mistaken identity.

Community Shock and Fear

The attack has caused significant distress in the local community. Neighbor Maureen Ansell stated the affected family was well-loved and known for their annual Halloween and Christmas displays. She noted that she and her partner now keep a bat under their bed for protection.

Another resident described the neighborhood as peaceful and expressed fear that crime is expanding into previously safe areas. The victim's grandchildren were present in the home during the ordeal but escaped physical harm.

Wider Context of Violence

This incident marks the fourth violent stabbing in Melbourne within a two-day period. On Saturday night, a 21-year-old man was killed in the CBD, and a 24-year-old was seriously injured in a separate attack. A 33-year-old man was also stabbed in Broadmeadows.

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Victorian Premier Ben Carroll and Opposition leader Jess Wilson have both addressed the surge in violence. Carroll promised to implement stop-and-search powers if re-elected on November 28, while Wilson criticized the record levels of crime affecting public safety.