Grandmother of killer Vickrum Digwa says her grandson is a 'difficult boy'

The grandmother of killer Vickrum Digwa has spoken out about her grandson's crime saying it has destroyed two families. Bimla Kaur 75 said the family are living in fear of retaliation after Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday. Digwa 23 falsely claimed he was the victim of a racist attack when police arrived but was later found to have stabbed Henry. Mrs Kaur defended Digwa's mother Kiran Kaur who is currently in custody awaiting sentencing for assisting an offender.

The grandmother of killer Vickrum Digwa said her grandson is a difficult boy adding his crime has destroyed two families. Digwa 23 was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday after police arrived Digwa falsely claimed he was the victim of a racist attack.

Henry told police he had been stabbed and said I cant breathe however he was handcuffed and told he was under arrest. Manchester Evening News reports the killers grandmother Bimla Kaur 75 said the family are living in fear of retaliation. She also defended Digwas mother Kiran Kaur who stands accused of assisting in concealing the weapon used in the killing saying she acted as any mum would do.

Speaking from her Southampton home Mrs Kaur said This whole case has destroyed two families: Henrys and mine. We are in a hard situation because we still have to support him but at the same time our hearts are broken and Im very sorry for whats happened. Describing her grandson as a difficult boy Mrs Kaur told the Daily Mail the family had been left shattered but maintained his actions contradicted their beliefs.

Digwa is understood to have been part of the Nihang Sikh order an ancient martial tradition renowned for its use of swords and other weapons in religious practice. Mrs Kaur said These weapons are not meant to be used on the innocent so something has gone wrong. Hes done a very bad thing theres no argument over that.

She went on to say that while she takes great pride in the families Sikh heritage including their ties to the Nihang order Digwa had betrayed that tradition. The Nihangs are a historic Sikh martial order dating back centuries known for their distinctive blue robes and traditional weaponry and for practising Gatka a form of armed combat training. Digwa was regularly seen taking part in Gatka demonstrations and teaching Sikh youngsters at a local gurdwara near his home in Southampton.

Mrs Kaur said Most of the men in this family are Nihangs and so is Vickrum. As a Nihang Vickrum was devoted to that way of life. It meant everything to him. Its an important part of our faith and its something that Im proud of.

Mrs Kaur revealed that Digwas father Moga Singh and brother Gurpreet Singh have been forced into hiding after their home was targeted in the wake of the conviction. She said Its not safe for them to be in their home because it was targeted the other night and its only a matter of time before it is attacked again. Both Moga and Gurpreet are with relatives in a safe place and Im not sure if theyll ever return.

She further disclosed that other members of the wider family were also living in fear of further attacks. We are all living in fear because weve had threats and are worried that we might also get attacked. But weve been in this city a long time and we dont have anywhere else to go. Digwas mother Kiran Kaur 52 is currently in custody awaiting sentencing for assisting an offender after she allegedly helped remove the weapon from the scene.

Mrs Kaur came to her defence saying Ive been to see her in prison and shes doing the best she can. She only did what any mother would have done which is to protect her child. She went on to add Kiran has done a good job raising those two boys and was very supportive of them becoming Nihangs. Its a huge honour for our family.

Digwa was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years after Judge William Mousley KC declared that he had brought shame upon his family and religion. The court was told that Digwa was weapons obsessed and had been carrying multiple blades including illegal weapons alongside religious ceremonial items permitted under UK law.

His father Moga Singh and brother Gurpreet Singh have also faced charges in connection with possession of numerous weapons including knives a baton knuckledusters and swords. A business linked to the family in Southampton has reportedly shut its doors temporarily in the wake of the trials conclusion. Parts of the Sikh community have disassociated themselves from Digwa branding him an imposter who exploited religious tradition.

One community member said Digwa had a really bad temper and thought he could get away with anything. A lot of people here didnt like him





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Vickrum Digwa Bimla Kaur Kiran Kaur Nihang Sikh Order Gatka

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