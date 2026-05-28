Grant Hanley on Scotland's World Cup Return: Experience, Resilience and a Historic Chance

Scotland defender Grant Hanley reflects on his 15-year career, the challenges overcome, and how the squad's high-level experience prepares them for a 2026 World Cup push, aiming to reach knockout stages for the first time.

Scotland's veteran defender Grant Hanley reflected on his long journey and the upcoming World Cup challenge as the squad prepared for their final send-off match against Curacao at Hampden Park.

With Scotland qualified for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Hanley, now 33, marked fifteen years since his debut and contemplated the perseverance required throughout a football career. He admitted to experiencing low moments, particularly through injuries, but emphasized that reaching a World Cup makes all the difficult periods worthwhile.

Recalling that Scotland's last World Cup appearance was in 1998, when he was just six years old growing up in Dumfries, Hanley noted the rarity of such an achievement for a nation that has produced many talented players who never made it. He described how his own game has evolved with age, becoming more experienced and perhaps less aggressive, but ultimately more effective.

Looking ahead to the tournament in America, Hanley stressed that the current squad is far better prepared than the team that participated in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, which ended in disappointment. He highlighted that the squad now has extensive high-level experience, with many players competing regularly in the Champions League, Premier League, and top leagues across Europe.

This 'cap-heavy' roster, built by manager Steve Clarke, should allow them to handle pressure and setbacks more effectively, drawing on experiences from major tournaments like the European Championship. Hanley expressed confidence that this collective experience will help Scotland navigate Group C, which includes Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil, and aim for a historic advancement to the knockout stages for the first time ever.

The team's recent send-off game against Curacao served as a final tune-up before heading to the States, where they hope to make a lasting impact on the global stage after a decades-long absence





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