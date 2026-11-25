Niamatullah Zakhel appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court charged with sexual assault and public nuisance following incidents in Grantham, Lincolnshire. Police increased patrols in the town center.

Niamatullah Zakhel, a thirty-four-year-old Afghan national, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court to face serious criminal charges stemming from a series of alleged incidents in Grantham, Lincolnshire. The defendant is accused of committing sexual assault and a public nuisance offense, actions that police described as a number of reported incidents occurring since last Friday.

Court Proceedings And Formal Charges

During the forty-minute hearing held this afternoon, Zakhel, who wore a grey sweater, participated in the proceedings with the assistance of a Pashto interpreter. He spoke only to confirm his name, address, and date of birth, offering no further comment or indication of his plea regarding the allegations.

Also read Travellers praise this £24.49 COOLIFE cabin case after using it on Jet2 and TUI

Specifics Of The Sexual Assault Charge

The sexual assault charge specifically concerns an incident where Zakhel is accused of putting his arms around a different woman outside a restaurant. The prosecution alleges that he touched her breasts during this interaction, constituting a serious violation of personal safety and consent in a public setting.

Details Of The Public Nuisance Offense

The public nuisance charge involves allegations that Zakhel followed a woman home from a supermarket along several streets. Police state that he attempted to get into her house, an action described by Zakhel as committed intentionally or recklessly, creating significant distress and fear for the victim.

Advertisement

Police Statement And Community Safety Measures

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Lincolnshire Police confirmed that Zakhel had been charged following a number of reported incidents in Grantham. The force emphasized that there will be an increased police presence in and around the town center over the coming days to provide reassurance to the community.

Next Steps And Public Engagement Appeal

Zakhel was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on December 23. Lincolnshire Police are working closely with South Kesteven District Council to address any community concerns and continue to appeal for anyone with direct information or who witnessed any incident of concern to contact them as soon as possible.