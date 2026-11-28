Russell Baker appeals Oxford diocesan decision after Mary Cole won permission to add informal titles to her husband's grave, while his own requests were denied under strict church rules.

A significant dispute has emerged at St Helen's Church in Benson, Oxfordshire, following a Church of England court ruling that permitted Mary Cole to inscribe the informal terms 'Dad' and 'Grampy' on her late husband's gravestone. The decision directly contrasts with the previous refusal granted to local resident Russell Baker, who was denied permission to use the titles 'Mum' and 'Nanny' for his wife Hilary's grave four years ago. This divergence in judicial interpretation has sparked a bitter feud between two neighbors buried in the same historic churchyard, raising questions about the consistency of ecclesiastical regulations in Grade II-listed sites.

Details of the Gravestone Ruling Dispute

At the center of this conflict is Mary Cole, age 79, who successfully petitioned the Church of England court to allow specific informal familial terms on the memorial of her husband, John Cole. The couple is interred in the churchyard of St Helen's, a Grade II-listed parish church in Oxfordshire that dates back to the 12th Century. Despite formal opposition from the rector, the parochial church council, and six other local residents, the court ruled in Mrs Cole's favor. This ruling effectively permits her to deviate from the traditional standards that typically govern burials in such historic and protected churchyards.

Also read Joe Cole tells Chelsea what to do with Wesley Fofana

Baker Challenges Denial of Informal Titles

Russell Baker, an 84-year-old widower and neighbor of the Cols, is now preparing to challenge the diocesan authorities after his own request was rejected. When Mrs. Baker died in February 2022 at the age of 78, Mr. Baker sought to inscribe 'Mum' and 'Nanny' on her tombstone. However, the request was denied by Vicar Patrick Gilday and the parochial church council because it violated existing regulations. Mr. Baker believes that these rules should apply equally to all parishioners, arguing that his denial was arbitrary compared to the recent precedent set by the Cole case. He stated that his family never knew his wife by any other name.

Opposition Arguments and Legal Strategy

The opposition to Mrs. Cole's inscription relied heavily on established church doctrine and uniform application of the law. Vicar Patrick Gilday and the council argued that only formal titles such as 'Father' and 'Grandfather' were permissible under current guidelines. They also contested a specific verse Mrs. Cole wished to include, stating it did not reflect Christian doctrine. The verse in question read: 'Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, we shed a tear.' Mr. Baker joined the objectors, insisting that the rules must be applied uniformly to prevent unfair advantages for some families over others.

Advertisement

Chancellor's Judgment and Precedent Issues

In his judgment, the diocesan chancellor David Hodge KC ruled in favor of Mrs. Cole, praising her for following the proper procedural channels by applying to the authority that makes the rules. However, he explicitly stated that his decision did not set a binding precedent for other cases. This legal distinction means that Mr. Baker cannot simply cite the Cole ruling as definitive proof that he is entitled to use informal titles. Consequently, Mr. Baker must pursue his own independent appeal to the Oxford diocesan chancellor, David Hodge KC, to have his tombstone amended. He maintains that his situation is factually similar to Mrs. Cole's.

Financial Hurdles and Future Proceedings

Mr. Baker remains determined to proceed with his appeal despite the significant financial burden involved. He reported that he is currently saving money to pay the required £300 application fee for his appeal. As a pensioner, Mr. Baker acknowledged this expense is substantial, but he emphasized his commitment to securing the memorial words his family deserves. Mrs. Cole previously noted that Mr. Baker had the opportunity to appeal when his initial request was denied but chose not to at that time. The outcome of his upcoming appeal will likely clarify how strictly the Church of England enforces its burial regulations in historic parishes.

Timeline of Events and Community Impact

The origins of this long-standing dispute can be traced back to February 2022, when Mrs. Baker died at the age of 78. Ten months later, Mrs. Cole's husband passed away, triggering a series of administrative rejections that ultimately led to the current legal battle. The 800-year-old St Helen's church has become the focal point of this debate, highlighting the tension between historical preservation standards and modern familial expressions of grief. The community continues to watch the proceedings closely, as the resolution may influence future burial requests at this Grade II-listed site.