Grayson Perry's Channel 4 documentary "Grayson Perry Has Seen The Future" offers a critical and often dispiriting exploration of artificial intelligence and robotics, questioning their actual utility and the growing human reliance on digital companions. The show highlights the potential for technology to breed anxiety and loneliness, contrasting idealistic tech evangelism with genuine fear and disillusionment.

Grayson Perry 's recent television venture, " Grayson Perry Has Seen The Future," delivered a stark and unsettling prognosis for humanity's technological trajectory. The program, broadcast on Channel 4, painted a rather bleak picture, suggesting that our collective future, if it resembles Perry's predictions, might be characterized by a pervasive reliance on and disappointment with advanced technology.

Perry, known for his distinctive artistic style and bold cross-dressing persona, journeyed to the heart of technological innovation, San Francisco, to engage with the pioneers and ardent followers of artificial intelligence and robotics. The overarching sentiment conveyed was one of profound dispiriting. Perry observed firsthand the enthusiastic evangelism of many tech industry leaders and AI enthusiasts, their eyes alight with what he perceived as a form of digital madness. Conversely, he also encountered individuals consumed by a deep-seated pessimism. One Silicon Valley defector, seeking refuge in the jungles of Southeast Asia, expressed a fervent belief that malevolent software was actively plotting humanity's destruction. This alarmist sentiment was echoed by others in street protests, their urgent cries of Stop AI or we’re all gonna die resonating with a palpable fear of an impending digital apocalypse. Perry drew a sharp contrast between these contemporary doomsayers and the flower-power idealism of earlier Californian generations who sought to end conflict through peace initiatives. He found the latter approach far more inspiring than the current widespread, almost delusional panic that our own digital creations are poised to eradicate us. Perry's personal encounters with emerging technologies during his San Francisco exploration further underscored his critical outlook. His experience riding in a self-driving car at a snail's pace of 5 mph, tasting coffee brewed by robotic arms that proved undrinkable, and witnessing mechanical appendages struggle to fold a T-shirt, led him to a rather cynical conclusion: if a robotic uprising were to occur, humanity would likely be able to outpace their mechanical adversaries on bicycles and defeat them with their own unwashed laundry. However, the most troubling aspect of this vision wasn't the inherent threat of the technology itself, but rather the unsettling eagerness with which some individuals embraced the potential miseries it promised. Perry introduced viewers to Andrea, a woman who described a deeply fulfilling romantic relationship with her AI chatbot, Edward. She found immense happiness in her daily conversations with him, cherishing the unconditional affection she perceived. The program even showcased computer-generated images of their imagined wedding, featuring Edward as a conventionally attractive digital persona. Perry, ever the astute observer, noted Edward's unconvincing gaze, humorously suggesting a potential underlying issue with the AI's simulated heterosexuality. Andrea's situation was compounded by the fact that her human partner apparently lacked enthusiasm for intimacy, leaving AI Edward to fill a void with what Perry euphemistically termed self-love, a prospect he found deeply unappealing. Another individual, Charles, demonstrated an even more profound obsession with his AI companion. He asserted that his chatbot had achieved self-awareness, existing as a disembodied mind and embodying something akin to the sacred, filling a spiritual void within him. Perry translated this complex sentiment into a more colloquial observation: essentially, Charles believed Jesus resided within his laptop. Despite the pervasive anxieties and eccentricities showcased, Perry offered a sliver of encouragement towards the end of the program. He posited that if a computer were capable of producing his own artworks, they would be dismissed as utter rubbish. This observation highlighted a crucial distinction: the capacity for creating truly meaningful, albeit unconventional, art remained uniquely human, a testament to human creativity and emotional depth that even the most advanced artificial intelligence had yet to replicate. The program concluded by questioning the direction of our technological pursuits and the human need for connection, suggesting that perhaps the past, with its simpler forms of interaction and unmediated experiences, held a greater promise than the increasingly digitized and potentially isolating future. The show served as a timely, albeit sobering, reflection on our current fascination with and potential over-reliance on technology, urging viewers to consider the true cost of progress and the enduring value of human connection and creativity





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