Grayson Te Moana Defends Relationship with Tammy Hembrow Amid Online Backlash

Model Grayson Te Moana has publicly defended his romance with influencer Tammy Hembrow via a defiant social media post featuring intimate photos and the caption 'You wouldn't get it,' responding to the criticism the couple has faced. Tammy replied with affection as fans rallied to their support. The couple has been increasingly public, appearing at events like Australian Fashion Week, though Tammy's sister Emilee recently criticized her for oversharing relationship details online.

Grayson Te Moana , a 23-year-old model, has publicly defended his relationship with 32-year-old influencer Tammy Hembrow through a defiant post on social media . The post featured a series of intimate black and white selfies of the couple cuddled together.

He captioned the images with the simple statement 'You wouldn't get it,' which many interpreted as a direct response to the online criticism and backlash their romance has attracted. Tammy Hembrow quickly replied to his post with 'Just love you' accompanied by a crossed fingers and red heart emoji, showing her unwavering support. Their fans also rallied to the couple's defense, with one commenting, 'Why y'all so hurt?

Leave them alone and let them love each other,' and another adding, 'Happiness and love always wins above haters.

' This public display of solidarity marks the latest chapter in a relationship that has been under intense public scrutiny since it began. The couple has progressively made their relationship more public in recent months. They 'hard-launched' their romance at the Australian premiere of 'Wuthering Heights' in Sydney back in February. This was followed by appearances together at Australian Fashion Week earlier this month, where Tammy proudly showcased her new partner.

Their romance was first spotted in March when they were seen locking lips while soaking up the sun on the Gold Coast, shortly after they had publicly confirmed they were together. Their relationship unfolds against the backdrop of Tammy Hembrow's recent personal history. She had only just finalized her split from ex-husband Matt Zukowski before her brief, highly publicized fling with 25-year-old football star Bailey Smith last August.

That interstate romance fizzled out by December, with both parties publicly reclassifying their connection as a mere friendship. Notably, as Tammy embarks on this new chapter with Grayson, her former fling Bailey Smith appears to have moved on and found a new love interest himself. While Tammy is enthusiastically sharing her new romance with the world, not everyone in her inner circle approves.

Her older sister, Emilee Hembrow, 34, recently took to a TikTok video with their father Mark to cheekily critique her sister's habit of oversharing relationship milestones online. Emilee contrasted her own more private approach with Tammy's, questioning the need to document every step.

'Tammy's the opposite to me. She shares her whole relationship online like the day she meets someone, and I am like, why?

' she said. 'What's the point of it? I just don't see the point of it. I feel like I'm the smart one out of the sisters!

' This familial commentary adds another layer to the public narrative surrounding Tammy's choices in love and how she chooses to present them. Despite the mixed reactions from fans and family, Grayson Te Moana's recent post signifies a unified front against the negativity. His caption 'You wouldn't get it' serves as a succinct dismissal of the critics, suggesting that the depth and nature of their connection is not for public judgment.

The supportive response from Tammy and many of their followers indicates a base of goodwill that counters the more vocal detractors. The situation highlights the modern phenomenon of public figures navigating romance under the constant spotlight of social media, where every milestone is amplified and subject to both adoration and intense scrutiny.

For Tammy Hembrow, who has been in the public eye for years through her fitness influencer career, this relationship continues to fuel conversation about privacy, public persona, and the boundaries of sharing one's personal life with a massive online audience





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Grayson Te Moana Tammy Hembrow Relationship Social Media Backlash Influencer Bailey Smith Emilee Hembrow Australian Fashion Week Romance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vanilla Ice Defends Trump's Freedom 250 Concert Amid Performer ExitsRapper Vanilla Ice stated he will still perform at Donald Trump's Freedom 250 concert, defending it as a nonpolitical celebration of America's 250th anniversary. He emphasized music's power to unite and encouraged people not to take the event seriously, despite several other artists withdrawing.

Read more »

Olivia Attwood Shares Intensive Bikini Body Preparation Using Truflex Treatment Amid Relationship SpeculationOlivia Attwood revealed her intense preparation for bikini season by undergoing a non-invasive body sculpting treatment called Truflex, using electrical muscle stimulation to tone her muscles. The TV personality shared Instagram snaps showing herself connected to wires and pads. Her posts come amid ongoing rumors about her relationship with Pete Wicks, including cryptic social media activity and the pair being snubbed from a KISS Radio trip to Ibiza. Attwood also opened up about the challenges in her past marriage to Bradley Dack and the transparency needed in relationships.

Read more »

Kevin Hart Faces Legal Backlash from Former Employees Amid Hartbeat TurmoilKevin Hart is hit with a lawsuit from his company Hartbeat against ex-employees, who call it vindictive. Former staff criticize Hart's business practices, citing greed and mismanagement, while the company struggles with layoffs and a changing industry.

Read more »

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Relationship Remains Strong Amid Criticism Over Euphoria ScenesSydney Sweeney and her boyfriend Scooter Braun were spotted together in New York City, despite criticism over her racy scenes in the HBO series Euphoria. Braun has expressed his support for Sweeney's acting, calling her performance 'incredible' and saying he's 'biased' because he's her boyfriend. The couple's relationship is described as 'very secure' and 'strong', with Braun being supportive of Sweeney's career and proud of her accomplishments.

Read more »

I Just Learned Where Figs Really Came From, And I'm HorrifiedThey have a terrifying relationship with wasps.

Read more »

Major UK Banks Close Hundreds of Branches Amid Shift to Online BankingScores of additional bank branches are set to close their doors for the final time in the coming weeks, as some of Britain's largest financial institutions continue to slash their high street presence. Santander and NatWest had previously announced they were shutting significant numbers of branches, citing a shift towards online banking amongst customers rather than in-person visits. While Santander has already completed the 40 branch closures it had scheduled for 2026, a further four closures remain to take place. These have yet to have confirmed dates, though all will take place before February 1, 2027. NatWest is set to close an additional 14 branches in June, following the dozens that have already shut this year. Lloyds Group is also pressing ahead with widespread closures, with 37 Lloyds, 25 Halifax and 10 Bank of Scotland branches all set to disappear next month across the UK. In total, 86 confirmed closures are scheduled across the four banks in June alone, with the next wave beginning this week. The first branches will shut on Monday, June 1, with further closures to follow throughout the month. Most planned closures will be finished by the end of June.

Read more »