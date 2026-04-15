Graz: Austria's Underrated Gem for a Vibrant City Break

Discover Graz, Austria's second-largest city, a UNESCO World Heritage site blending medieval charm with modern design. Explore its historic old town, the futuristic Kunsthaus, and indulge in its acclaimed culinary scene. Accessible via new British Airways flights from London Gatwick.

Beyond the usual Austria n tourist trails of Vienna and Salzburg lies Graz , a city that is increasingly becoming a compelling weekend getaway. This second-largest Austria n city, often overshadowed by its imperial counterparts, offers a captivating blend of historical charm and ultra-modern design, making it a destination that truly surprises and delights.

Graz's historic heart is a UNESCO World Heritage site, boasting remnants of a medieval hilltop castle, the Schlossberg, nestled amongst picturesque baroque houses, church spires, and traditional gabled roofs. The city's old town is a feast for the eyes, with its vibrantly painted facades and the iconic clocktower serving as a focal point. However, a stroll across the Mur River reveals a different facet of Graz: a city embracing contemporary architecture and innovation. The Kunsthaus, a striking modern art museum designed by Peter Cook and Colin Fournier and affectionately nicknamed the Friendly Alien, stands as a testament to this forward-thinking spirit. This architectural marvel is not alone; it's complemented by a unique floating island, a burgeoning scene of artisan shops showcasing ingenious creations, and a burgeoning reputation as Austria's culinary capital. While Graz is traditionally known for its enchanting Christmas markets, it truly shines in the spring and summer months, offering a vibrant cultural scene and stunning natural landscapes. The recent introduction of a new British Airways flight route from London Gatwick to Graz makes this Austrian gem more accessible and affordable than ever, promising mountain vistas, leisurely riverside walks, and a rich artistic tapestry. The city's unique duality is best experienced by exploring both its historical East Bank and its modern West Bank. The journey to the Schlossberg, the historic castle hill, can be undertaken via a climb of 260 steps or a scenic funicular ride. Atop the hill, the remnants of the castle, largely destroyed by Napoleon, are now a peaceful park where the celebrated clocktower stands. A museum on the hilltop provides historical context and offers panoramic views of the city's layout. For an adrenaline rush, visitors can opt for the exhilarating 574-foot slide down the hill, reaching speeds of up to 15 miles per hour. The historic East Bank invites exploration of charming old merchant houses surrounding the main market square, where the Town Hall presides. Today, the market stalls continue a centuries-old tradition, offering local sausages, fresh produce, and ice cream, perfect for a refreshing break. Nearby, Graz Cathedral, a stunning example of Gothic and Baroque architecture, houses significant artworks. Adjacent to it stands the impressive mausoleum of Ferdinand II, with its distinctive turquoise domes and intricate Styrian neo-Roman frescos. Crossing the Mur to the West Bank introduces a starkly modern contrast. While the Kunsthaus is a major attraction, the entire Lendplatz area buzzes with artistic energy, featuring social enterprises and innovative design studios that solidify Graz's status as a cultural haven. Graz's identity as Austria's culinary capital is deeply rooted in its geographical advantages and historical influences. Surrounded by fertile farmlands and bisected by a river, the city benefits from an abundance of high-quality, fresh, local ingredients. This natural bounty was further enhanced in the 19th century by cookbook author Katharina Prato, who revolutionized regional cuisine by making it lighter, healthier, and more flavorful. Many of her heritage recipes are still celebrated in traditional Graz restaurants today, representing a distinct culinary departure from the rest of the region. Diners can savor dishes such as perfectly prepared trout with forest mushrooms or the local specialty, Styrian fried chicken. The city is dotted with numerous farmers' markets operating throughout the week, offering an excellent opportunity to discover unique regional products like aromatic pumpkin seed oil, artisanal cheeses, zesty Styrian horseradish, and flavorful cured hams. Complementing these market finds, an artisan loaf of bread can provide the basis for a delightful open-air picnic in one of Graz's many verdant parks. For those seeking a more formal dining experience, Graz boasts world-class restaurants, ranging from Michelin-starred establishments to charming, down-to-earth cafes. These culinary havens offer exquisite dishes, including truffled pasta and local Styrian wines, often accompanied by exceptional artisan coffee. And for those with a penchant for sweetness, Graz's numerous confectioners and gourmet patisseries promise an unforgettable indulgence. Getting to Graz is now simpler than ever thanks to British Airways. They operate flights to Graz three times a week from London Gatwick, with fares starting from an affordable £66 each-way, inclusive of a generous hand baggage allowance. For those planning a short break, two-night holiday packages, encompassing return flights and accommodation, begin at £259 per person, based on two adults sharing. These holiday packages also include one 23kg checked baggage per person, access to a dedicated 24-hour helpline, and ATOL protection, ensuring a stress-free travel experience. Interested travelers can find more information and explore flight and holiday packages by visiting ba.com/graz





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