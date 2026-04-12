Great British Bake Off Makes History with Two Star Bakers for Stand Up To Cancer

In a first for The Great British Bake Off's Celebrity spin-off, Mark Wright and Mutya Buena shared the Star Baker title. The episode, dedicated to Stand Up To Cancer, saw a series of challenging bakes and poignant moments, highlighting the importance of the cause. Channel 4 also made the decision to axe Scott Mills' episode after the BBC presenter was accused of inappropriate behaviour.

The Great British Bake Off 's Stand Up To Cancer celebrity spin-off saw a historic first: two Star Bakers crowned in a single heat. Mark Wright , former TOWIE star, and Mutya Buena of the Sugababes shared the coveted title, marking a unique moment in the show's 16-year history. The judges, Paul Hollywood and Cherish Finden, found themselves in a rare disagreement, leading to the unprecedented dual win.

The contestants faced three challenging rounds: pull-apart savoury rolls, vegan fruit tarts, and a showstopper cake representing their most extravagant purchases. Mark, admitting he'd never baked before, impressed with Spanish-inspired rolls and a Victoria sponge cake depicting a swimming pool, a purchase he considered somewhat pointless. Mutya's culinary skills shone through with her cheese, garlic, and spinach rolls infused with chili, and a vinyl-themed orange zest cake, which the judges lauded for its exceptional qualities. The other celebrities participating included actor Ralf Little, comedian Emmett J Scanlan, and YouTuber Nella Rose, each bringing their own distinct styles and challenges to the tent. The technical challenge required the celebrities to bake vegan fruit tarts, and then for the showstopper, the contestants had to showcase a cake representing their most ridiculous purchase. Ralf Little's cake depicted a Rolex watch, and he shared the story of its theft. Nella Rose crafted a bling ring cake, made with red velvet and cream frosting. Emmett J Scanlan opted for a Jaffa cake, referencing his wife as his most ridiculous purchase, but the judges found it underbaked. Mark, whose wife Michelle Keegan had previously won Star Baker, drew inspiration from his wife's success, aiming for the same achievement. He reflected on the impact of cancer, referencing his family's experiences with the disease. Mark had a 12cm tumour removal in 2021, and the outcome was clear - the tumour was cancer-free after a sarcoma scare. Mutya made a vinyl orange zest cake for the show-stopper challenge. Cherish Finden praised it, saying that it was airy, light, and moist. The judges felt it was a very special cake. The episode's outcome was particularly poignant, given that the competition was for Stand Up To Cancer. Host Noel Fielding humorously announced the unprecedented result, highlighting the show's historic moment. Paul Hollywood added, reflecting on the show's longevity and the significance of the cause. The decision to have two Star Bakers felt fitting, especially considering the charitable nature of the event. The news also comes with the news that Channel 4 decided not to air Scott Mills' episode of Celebrity Bake Off after the BBC presenter was accused of inappropriate behaviour. Channel 4 released a statement saying that the episode wouldn't air because of the accusations. An alternative episode of Celebrity GBBO will go out in its place, the statement added. The focus on cancer awareness and fundraising added a deeper meaning to the culinary competition, creating a memorable event that celebrated talent while supporting a vital cause





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Great British Bake Off Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer Mark Wright Mutya Buena Paul Hollywood Scott Mills Cancer

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