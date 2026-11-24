David Atherton explains why Yorkshire bakers excel on the show, discusses Tom's winning chances, and offers career advice for contestants after winning The Great British Bake Off.

David Atherton, the winner of the 2019 series of The Great British Bake Off, recently shared his insights with The Yorkshire Post regarding the distinct advantages Yorkshire contestants hold in the competition. Atherton, a practice nurse from Whitby who balances his main career with various baking projects, attributes the region's consistent success to a specific cultural mindset. He argues that Yorkshire bakers perform better because they possess a unique ability to remain grounded and avoid self-importance.

Yorkshire Baking Success Factors

According to Atherton, the primary reason Yorkshire participants advance so far in the competition is their refusal to take themselves too seriously. He suggests that this lack of pretension allows contestants to stay calm when things do not go according to plan. The most critical skill, he notes, is the capacity to keep moving forward despite errors, rather than freezing up or becoming a perfectionist. This attitude creates a resilient approach to the high-pressure environment of the tent.

Also read Bake Off finalist Moyin set for huge watch party at church

Atherton points to the current year's contestant Tom, a 25-year-old hairdresser from West Yorkshire, as a prime example of this mindset. Tom demonstrates a brilliant dry sense of humor and an excellent attitude when facing difficulties. Atherton believes this specific combination of humor and resilience is a key factor in why Yorkshire people consistently perform well in the competition.

Sticky Bun Boys Podcast Analysis

Atherton and his fellow 2019 contestant Michael have launched a weekly podcast titled The Sticky Bun Boys. The pair rewatch previous eras of the show as well as the current series, providing commentary and reactions for their audience. This unique perspective allows them to analyze aspects of the production that casual viewers often miss.

Advertisement

Having experienced the show from the inside, Atherton and Michael notice structural elements and production choices that are invisible to the average viewer. They pay close attention to how editing can alter the timeline of events or shift the narrative focus. Revisiting the series offers them a chance to reflect on their own past performances and understand the mechanics behind the final broadcast.

Tom's Championship Prospects

The final of this year's Great British Bake Off is scheduled to air tonight, November 24, at 8pm. Atherton expresses strong confidence in Tom, a finalist who represents West Yorkshire. He believes Tom has a very good chance of winning the coveted trophy, potentially making him another Yorkshire champion. Atherton describes the group of finalists as a fun and engaging lineup for the audience.

Atherton also praises judge Nigella Lawson, stating that she is brilliant and is giving fellow judge Paul Hollywood a run for his money. He notes that it is refreshing to see the dynamic between the judges and mentions that the production team is experimenting with technical challenge formats that were not present during his own series.

Post-Show Career Strategy

Since his victory, Atherton has worked on multiple projects, including publishing children's cookbooks. He highlights the romance of writing books and the significant team effort required to bring them to market. One of his best friends, an illustrator, secured a publishing deal that eventually led to Atherton's involvement. He emphasizes that commercial success after the show requires hustle and proactive effort rather than passive expectation.

Advertisement

Atherton advises future contestants not to get overwhelmed by the sudden influx of opportunities. He warns against the competitive spiral that can occur when bakers see others securing deals they have not. He stresses that there are many jobs available, but success belongs to those who actively pursue them. Contestants should focus on showing their personality rather than obsessing over perfection.

Advice for Aspiring Bakers

Atherton encourages people to apply for the show without worrying about achieving flawless bakes. He frequently receives inquiries from applicants who practice excessively, resulting in bakes that are too perfect for an amateur competition. The production company seeks good bakers who allow their true personalities to shine through, rather than creating idealized versions of themselves.

He explains that bakes are secondary to the contestant's character on screen. The goal is to let viewers fall in love with the person, not just the technical skill. Atherton advises applicants to stop practicing every single bake and instead focus on presenting their authentic selves. This approach aligns with the core philosophy that the show is about personality and enjoyment, not just winning.