Great Manchester Run 2026: Run for a Cause and Celebrity Spectators

The Great Manchester Run is a renowned running event that has been held annually since 2003. This year, thousands of runners will take on the two different routes for both the 10k and half marathon. Spectators can expect to see notable figures, DJs, pop-up performances, and charity cheering zones along the course. The event greatly supports both participants and viewers by raising money for worthy causes.

Manchester's annual running event, the Great Manchester Run, celebrates its 25th edition this year, consisting of either a Half Marathon or 10k route. The event aims to showcase one of Europe's biggest 10km races under live coverage.

Famous faces such as Gemma Atkinson, Mike Toolan, Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney, Emmerdale actor Bradley Riches, and music legend Peter Hook are set to take part, joined by thousands of runners aiming for personal bests and causes. DJs, pop-up performances, and charity cheering zones will be present throughout the event, providing a full party experience. The race begins and ends at Deansgate, near Manchester Victoria station, with designated spectator zones along the route





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Running Celebrity Participations Fundraising Party Experience Spectator Zones

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