Great Ormond Street Hospital School Governors Resign in Protest Over Headteacher Removal

The entire governing body of The Children's Hospital School has resigned after being forced to remove headteacher Neela Moorghen. This action follows a protracted dispute with the National Education Union that caused significant disruption to patient education.

The governing body of The Children's Hospital School at Great Ormond Street and UCLH has resigned in a mass protest after being compelled to remove headteacher Neela Moorghen. All members except one of the governing body walked out, citing a loss of faith in the decision-making process regarding the leadership of the institution. The school has provided education to sick children at the world-famous Great Ormond Street Hospital in London for over 70 years.

Mass Resignation Protests Forced Leadership Change

In a formal resignation letter submitted to Camden Council in north London, the governors stated they were forced to remove Ms. Moorghen despite retaining full confidence in her ability to resolve a ongoing dispute with the National Education Union. The union had conducted twelve weeks of teacher strikes during the last academic year, involving approximately 45 teaching staff members. The governing body described the period as prolonged and exceptionally challenging, noting that their carefully considered decisions were overruled to smooth relations with the union.

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The governors praised Ms. Moorghen for leading the school through difficult circumstances with dignity and professionalism. They thanked her for her hard work and resilience, emphasizing that the decision to part ways was not taken lightly or in haste. The letter, also sent to the chief executives and chairs of trustees at both hospitals, expressed considerable regret over the separation, highlighting the privilege of serving a community that supports vulnerable children at critical points in their lives.

Union Dispute Causes Severe Educational Disruption

The resignation crisis stems from a severe industrial dispute that disrupted the education of children receiving treatment for serious illnesses. The National Education Union accused the headteacher of trade union victimization, bullying, and maintaining a toxic workplace culture with unsafe working practices. One teacher was sacked and three others were suspended as part of the escalating conflict. In total, sixty-one days of strike action by the union significantly interrupted the educational continuity for the hospital school's unique student body.

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The governing body believed they were reluctantly forced to remove the headteacher to end the strikes through a mediation deal brokered by ACAS. While the suspended or sacked staff were paid by the union to tide them over during the dispute, they could now be reinstated following the resolution. The union claimed an effective victory in the long-running dispute when the agreement was announced, marking a significant shift in the power dynamic at the institution.

New Governance Arrangements Aim to Restore Stability

In response to the mass resignation, Camden Council has appointed two new governors to help stabilize the school. Sir Robin Bosher, a former Ofsted regional director, and Helene Reardon-Bond, a former senior civil servant, have been parachuted in to steady the ship. The school was recently described as outstanding in its most recent Ofsted report, and the council's intervention aims to preserve this high standard of educational provision for patients.

A joint statement from the union and the school confirmed that an agreement has been reached to resolve the current dispute. The agreement provides a foundation for reinstating staff, rebuilding relationships, and strengthening communication. The parties committed to learning from the experience and creating a positive environment for staff to work collaboratively in the best interests of the children and young people they serve.

Future Outlook for Hospital Education Services

The departure of the entire governing body leaves the school in a transitional phase as it attempts to rebuild trust with its staff and the community. A Camden Council spokesman refused to comment on whether the council had withdrawn support from Ms. Moorghen to settle the dispute. The focus now shifts to the new appointees and the reinstated staff to ensure that the educational needs of sick children are met without further industrial interruption.