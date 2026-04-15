Great Yarmouth's Britannia Pier Crowned Pier of the Year 2026

Great Yarmouth's Britannia Pier has been awarded Pier of the Year 2026 by the National Piers Society, recognizing significant investment and improvements by new owners Triangle Amusements, including a redeveloped Art Moderne entrance and upgrades to its historic Pier Theatre. The pier beat 62 other contenders, impressing judges with its family-friendly atmosphere and commitment to preserving its heritage while offering year-round entertainment.

The quintessential British seaside experience, complete with sticky ice cream, vibrant arcades, and the soothing symphony of crashing waves, has found its champion in Great Yarmouth 's historic Britannia Pier . This iconic structure, established in 1901, has been bestowed the prestigious title of Pier of the Year 2026 by the esteemed National Piers Society , a dedicated organization advocating for seaside piers at both local and governmental levels.

Emerging victorious from a competitive field of 62 seaside piers across the United Kingdom, Britannia Pier captured the judges' attention and admiration. Since its acquisition in 2022 by Triangle Amusements, the pier has undergone a remarkable transformation, with the new owners demonstrating a passionate commitment to restoring it to its former glory.

The judging panel was particularly impressed by the significant investment and rapid progress made by the current management. Notable upgrades include a beautifully redeveloped Art Moderne entrance building, a testament to the pier's architectural heritage, and significant enhancements to the Pier Theatre, which stands as one of only five operational pier theatres in the entire country.

Beyond the physical improvements, the judges also lauded the pier's commitment to providing a warm and genuinely family-friendly experience for all visitors. Co-owner Joseph Abbott expressed immense pride and gratitude for the accolade, describing it as a 'huge honour' that 'fills the whole team with pride.' He acknowledged the significance of being recognized alongside other renowned piers and previous recipients, such as Llandudno and Cromer piers.

Abbott emphasized that this award serves as a profound validation of the extensive work, dedication, and financial investment undertaken since their takeover in December 2022, a sentiment he personally shares with deep satisfaction. He elaborated on their strategic approach to the pier's redevelopment, envisioning a phased restoration, or 'one stage at a time,' as he put it. Upon acquiring the pier, his company immediately set to work implementing their carefully crafted plan for upgrades.

Their overarching goal was to boost visitor numbers, extend the operational trading season, and transform the pier into a year-round destination. This ambition includes providing out-of-season entertainment for the local community, such as theatrical performances and diverse events. The vision is to offer a comprehensive array of high-quality attractions, amusement facilities, dining options, entertainment venues, and bars, thereby establishing a premier year-round entertainment hub.

Crucially, this modernization effort is undertaken with a steadfast commitment to preserving the pier's cherished history and nostalgic charm. Abbott reiterated his confidence in their direction, stating that the award provides reassurance to 'Team Britannia' that their efforts are on the right path and have been duly recognized by external observers. He further highlighted the significant morale boost the award has provided to the entire team and extended heartfelt thanks to the National Piers Society members for their votes, underscoring the profound meaning of this recognition.

He concluded by noting that the pier's extensive history has now gained an additional, illustrious chapter, and expressed a fervent hope for its continued success. In the competitive ranking, Great Yarmouth's Britannia Pier triumphed over runner-up Herne Bay Pier and third-placed Swanage Pier. It now inherits the esteemed title from Llandudno Pier, which was celebrated as Pier of the Year 2025.

Tim Wardley, Chairman of the National Piers Society, extended his sincere congratulations to Britannia Pier for this significant national distinction. He commended the winners for demonstrating that investment remains the key to success, even amidst challenging economic conditions. Wardley noted that National Piers Society members were highly impressed by the new developments and attractions observed during their visit last year, an assessment now officially acknowledged with the coveted Pier of the Year 2026 award.

He expressed anticipation for a summer visit to formally present the award and witness the new attractions operating at full capacity. Adding his endorsement, National Piers Society patron Gyles Brandreth offered enthusiastic praise, exclaiming, 'Three cheers for Britannia Pier! Well done and huge congratulations.





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Britannia Pier Great Yarmouth Pier Of The Year National Piers Society Tourism

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Great Yarmouth's Britannia Pier Named Pier of the Year 2026Britannia Pier in Great Yarmouth has been awarded the prestigious Pier of the Year 2026 title by the National Piers Society, recognizing its extensive restoration and commitment to providing a family-friendly, year-round entertainment destination.

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