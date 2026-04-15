Great Yarmouth's Britannia Pier Named Pier of the Year 2026

Britannia Pier in Great Yarmouth has been awarded the prestigious Pier of the Year 2026 title by the National Piers Society, recognizing its extensive restoration and commitment to providing a family-friendly, year-round entertainment destination.

The quintessential British seaside experience, complete with the sticky sweetness of ice cream, the cheerful jingle of arcade machines, and the soothing rhythm of waves, finds a magnificent embodiment at Great Yarmouth 's Britannia Pier . This historic structure, which first opened its doors in 1901, has now been bestowed the esteemed title of Pier of the Year 2026 by the National Piers Society .

This esteemed organization, dedicated to advocating for seaside piers at both local and national levels, selected Britannia Pier from a field of 62 other piers across the United Kingdom, highlighting its exceptional revival and ongoing appeal. The transformation is largely due to Triangle Amusements, which acquired the pier in 2022 and has since embarked on a passionate and impressive restoration, breathing new life into the historic landmark. The judges were particularly struck by the significant investment and rapid progress made by the new ownership since their takeover. Key improvements that caught the judges' attention include the beautifully redeveloped Art Moderne entrance building and the significant upgrades made to the Pier Theatre. This theatre holds particular significance as it is one of only five working pier theatres remaining in the country. Beyond the physical improvements, the judges also lauded the exceptionally warm welcome and the genuinely family-friendly atmosphere that Britannia Pier now offers to its visitors, cementing its reputation as a destination that prioritizes guest experience. Co-owner Joseph Abbott expressed immense pride and gratitude for the award, describing it as a colossal honour that resonates deeply with the entire team. He acknowledged the significance of being recognized alongside other renowned piers and past recipients such as Llandudno and Cromer piers, emphasizing that this award serves as a powerful testament to their dedication and hard work as new owners since taking charge in December 2022. Abbott elaborated on their strategic vision for the pier's redevelopment, which was approached on a 'one stage at a time' basis. Upon acquiring the pier, his company immediately set to work implementing their upgrade plan with a clear objective: to boost visitor numbers, extend the trading season, and transform the pier into a vibrant, year-round venue. Their ambition includes offering out-of-season entertainment for the local community, such as theatre shows and diverse events. The overarching aim is to provide a comprehensive range of high-quality attractions, amusements, dining options, entertainment venues, and bars, ensuring a consistent and engaging experience for the public throughout the year, all while diligently preserving the pier's iconic heritage and nostalgic charm. Abbott further stated that this coveted award provides significant reassurance to 'Team Britannia' that they are on the right trajectory and that their substantial efforts have been duly recognized by an independent body. The accolade has provided a significant morale boost to everyone involved, and they extend their heartfelt thanks to the members of the National Piers Society for their votes, underscoring the profound meaning of this recognition. The pier's storied history has now been enriched with another significant chapter, and they express a fervent hope for its continued success and legacy. In this year's competition, Britannia Pier triumphed over its rivals, with Herne Bay Pier securing the runner-up position and Swanage Pier taking third place. This victory means Britannia Pier now holds the prestigious title previously held by Llandudno Pier, which was named Pier of the Year 2025. Tim Wardley, the chairman of the National Piers Society, extended his sincere congratulations to Britannia Pier for achieving this highly respected national accolade. He commended the winners, highlighting their success in demonstrating that even amidst challenging economic conditions, strategic investment remains a crucial pathway to prosperity. Wardley noted that the society's members were exceptionally impressed by the new developments and attractions observed during their visit last year, a sentiment now officially acknowledged with the coveted Pier of the Year 2026 award. He expressed anticipation for a return visit in the summer to formally present the award and witness the new attractions operating at their full potential. Adding to the widespread praise, National Piers Society patron Gyles Brandreth enthusiastically cheered for Britannia Pier, offering his hearty congratulations and well wishes





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Britannia Pier Pier Of The Year National Piers Society Great Yarmouth Seaside Attractions

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