Greater Manchester Braces for Record-Breaking Weekend as Major Events Converge

Transport authorities warn of significant disruption as over 250,000 fans head to Parklife, Take That, Women's World Cup matches, netball final, and concerts across Greater Manchester this weekend. Learn how to navigate the busy Bee Network and roads with updated travel advice.

Greater Manchester is preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year as major events converge in the region. Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) anticipates that more than 250,000 people will travel to various events between Friday 19 June and Sunday 21 June.

The packed schedule includes the Parklife Festival at Heaton Park, Take That concerts at The Etihad Stadium, Lily Allen and The B-52's at AO Arena, the Women's Netball Final at Co-op Live, and the Women's Cricket World Cup at Emirates Old. The Bee Network and local roads are expected to experience significant congestion, particularly around the northern part of the Inner Ring Road and Cheetham Hill Road.

To manage the influx, TfGM is increasing services and staffing, extending tram operating hours, and providing dedicated event travel tickets through the Bee Network app. A specific Parklife travel ticket, valid on trams and buses across Greater Manchester, includes a shuttle bus running every ten minutes from Aytoun Street near Piccadilly Station to the park and back to Shudehill Interchange after the event. Extra TravelSafe Support Officers will be on hand to assist passengers.

The public is advised to plan journeys in advance, allow extra time, avoid peak times and busy areas, and check the Bee Network app for real-time updates. A dedicated webpage has been launched with comprehensive travel advice, ticketing information, tram service patterns, and closures. TfGM will monitor the network around the clock, coordinating with police and partners to keep roads and transport flowing safely.

Danny Vaughan, Chief Network Officer at TfGM, emphasized that Greater Manchester hosts major events regularly, but this weekend is exceptionally busy with both sports and music attractions. He urged attendees to plan ahead and travel responsibly to ensure a smooth experience for all. The combined draw of international sports tournaments and high-profile music gigs makes this a blockbuster weekend, testing the capacity of the city's transport infrastructure





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Greater Manchester Events Parklife Festival Travel Take That Etihad Stadium Bee Network Weekend Manchester Transport Advice

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