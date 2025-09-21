Greater Manchester Braces for Weekend Washout as Heavy Rain Warning Issued

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Greater Manchester, with potential for transport disruption and flooding. The warning is in effect from Saturday morning until Sunday morning.

Greater Manchester is bracing for a weekend of persistent and heavy rain fall, as a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office. The warning, which covers the entire region, comes into effect at 9 am on Saturday and remains in place until 6 am on Sunday. This alert signals a potential for significant disruption, including transport delays and the possibility of flooding, raising concerns for residents and commuters across the area.

The Met Office's forecast paints a picture of relentless downpours, starting with heavy showers on Saturday morning and continuing throughout the day and into the early hours of Sunday. A slow-moving band of rain, particularly intense in areas of Wales, northern England, and southern Scotland, is expected to move erratically eastward before eventually clearing early Sunday morning. The uncertainty surrounding the exact location of the heaviest rainfall adds to the complexity of the situation, with potential for further changes to the warning area. While 20 to 30 millimeters of rain is anticipated widely, some areas could see accumulations of 60 to 80 millimeters, which may not be limited to higher ground. The forecast also includes the possibility of strong northwesterly winds developing later on Saturday and into Sunday morning, particularly along the North Sea coasts, compounding the already challenging weather conditions. Residents should prepare for a range of impacts, from potential flooding of homes and businesses to disruptions in public transport and difficult driving conditions due to spray and flooding on roads. The Met Office has advised that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Furthermore, the alert highlights a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services due to flooding, while spray and flooding on roads could lead to challenging driving conditions and some road closures. Currently, no flood warnings or alerts are in force for Greater Manchester, but the Met Office's warning underscores the need for vigilance and preparedness across the region.\The implications of the heavy rainfall extend beyond immediate travel and infrastructure concerns. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the latest forecasts and updates from official sources, including the Met Office and local news outlets. This allows them to make informed decisions and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their property. The forecast for Saturday in Greater Manchester indicates highs of 16 degrees Celsius, coupled with a high probability of rain throughout the day. Sunday, however, is expected to bring drier and brighter conditions, with highs of 15 degrees Celsius. Despite the improved forecast for Sunday, the weather warning for rain remains in effect until 6 am, emphasizing the need for continued caution. The local authorities and emergency services are expected to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as needed. Road users, in particular, should exercise extra caution, drive at reduced speeds, and be prepared for potential road closures. The public is also reminded to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall and to take steps to protect their homes and businesses from potential flooding.\In light of the anticipated adverse weather conditions, the Manchester Evening News is providing comprehensive coverage of the situation, offering readers the latest headlines, features, and analysis. Readers can stay updated by signing up for the daily Catch Up newsletter, delivered directly to their inboxes. Additional resources include access to the Manchester Evening News through various platforms, including WhatsApp, ensuring that essential information is readily available. The Manchester Evening News encourages residents to stay informed, monitor weather updates, and heed the safety advice issued by authorities. The situation will be closely monitored, and updates will be provided as the weather situation evolves. For real-time updates, breaking news, and comprehensive coverage, readers are encouraged to visit the manchestereveningnews.co.uk website, follow the Manchester Evening News on X @mennewsdesk, and engage with the news organization on Facebook. Furthermore, a dedicated Manchester Evening News app is available for convenient access to news stories on mobile devices, ensuring that readers are promptly informed of any crucial developments. By utilizing these resources, residents of Greater Manchester can remain well-informed and prepared for the challenging weather conditions expected over the weekend





