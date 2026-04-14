Greater Manchester Cultural Venues to Receive Millions in Government Funding

Major cultural institutions across Greater Manchester are set to benefit from a £127.8 million government scheme, part of the Arts Everywhere Fund, aimed at improving access to arts, museums, and libraries. The Lowry in Salford Quays will receive £8.5 million for upgrades, including accessibility improvements. Other beneficiaries include the People’s History Museum, Bramall Hall, and local councils for library enhancements.

Greater Manchester 's cultural landscape is poised for a significant boost with a substantial injection of funds from the government's Arts Everywhere Fund. A total of £127.8 million is being distributed across the country, with numerous cultural venues in the Greater Manchester area benefiting from this investment. The initiative aims to enhance accessibility and modernize infrastructure across arts, museums, and libraries, ensuring these vital community spaces remain thriving and inclusive for all residents. The announcement marks a crucial step in supporting the region's cultural heritage and fostering community engagement. The allocated funds are designated for a variety of projects, spanning building upgrades, accessibility improvements, and the modernization of facilities. These enhancements are designed to improve the visitor experience and ensure that cultural venues can continue to serve as vibrant hubs for creativity and learning.

The Lowry in Salford Quays is a major recipient of this funding, securing £8.5 million to undertake significant upgrades. These improvements will focus on enhancing accessibility, with plans to replace escalators with lifts and create step-free access to galleries. Visitors will also experience upgraded cafe, retail, and conference facilities. This substantial investment underscores the government's commitment to supporting major cultural institutions and improving their ability to serve the public. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy visited The Lowry to mark the announcement, highlighting the crucial role local arts venues play in bringing communities together and celebrating local identity. Ms. Nandy emphasized that arts and culture are not luxuries but essential elements of community life, fostering a sense of belonging and contributing to a stronger future. The Arts Everywhere Fund is a multifaceted program designed to support a wide range of cultural venues across the United Kingdom and it intends to ensure their longevity.

The funding streams supporting the Greater Manchester projects are diversified, encompassing improvements to infrastructure, preservation of heritage, and upgrades to public spaces. The People's History Museum will receive £2,491,670, Bramall Hall will get £1,000,000, and the Greater Manchester Transport Society will receive £244,000. Additionally, Manchester City Council will receive £52,942, and Rochdale Borough Council will receive £140,000 to support library improvements. Nationally, the Arts Everywhere Fund, totaling £1.5 billion, is designed to safeguard over 1,000 cultural sites, ensuring their continued operation and accessibility, particularly as the cost of living continues to impact households. This comprehensive approach reflects a commitment to protecting and enhancing the UK's cultural heritage. The government believes that investing in arts and culture will not only enrich the lives of individuals but also contribute to economic growth and social cohesion. The various projects funded under this scheme aim to create a more inclusive and vibrant cultural landscape for future generations. The announcement represents a significant investment in the arts and an important step toward ensuring that cultural institutions can continue to thrive and serve their communities





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