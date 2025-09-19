Greater Manchester Faces Another Drenched Weekend as Yellow Rain Warning Issued

Heavy rain is forecast for Greater Manchester this weekend, with a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office. The region can expect persistent and at times heavy downpours, with the potential for up to 100mm of rain in some areas.

Greater Manchester 's weather has been anything but forgiving this month, with persistent rainfall dominating the forecast. After a brief respite, the region is bracing itself for another deluge this weekend. The Met Office has issued a 21-hour yellow weather warning for rain, spanning from 9 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday. This warning encompasses coastal areas of Wales, northern England (including parts of Greater Manchester ), and southern Scotland.

Forecasters predict 'persistent and at times heavy' rainfall, with an expected accumulation of 20-40mm across most areas. Some locations, however, could be inundated with up to 100mm of rain. Strong winds and sporadic bursts of thunder are also anticipated to accompany the downpours, further exacerbating the potential for disruption. The Met Office's forecast states that rainfall will move northeastwards on Saturday, becoming more persistent and intense. They predict 20-40 mm of rain falling widely, with some areas possibly receiving 75-100 mm, with the heaviest downpours expected later in the event. From mid-Saturday onwards, strong gusts and potentially some thunder will accompany the rain, increasing the risk of disruption. By the early hours of Sunday, persistent heavy rainfall is likely to have subsided in Wales. Northern England and Scotland can expect the rain to ease by dawn. Showers will follow, and winds will remain strong throughout Sunday. This warning comes after the Met Office issued wind warnings for much of the country last weekend. As we look ahead to next week and beyond, conditions are predicted to remain unsettled. The Met Office's outlook for the entire UK between September 22nd and October 1st suggests a Northwest-Southeast split, with drier spells expected in the north and northwest, while southern and eastern areas will experience spells of rain or showers near an area of low pressure. Temperatures are expected to gradually return to average





