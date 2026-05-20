Greater Manchester Mayor's Path to Power: Polls Suggest He Could Boost Labour's Chances and Challenge for Prime Minister

Andy Burnham's comeback as the Mayor of Greater Manchester could potentially pave the way for his leadership of Labour. However, opposition to his leadership could also impact his chances of winning the next general election and becoming Prime Minister. An opinion poll suggests that his chances of boosting Labour's chances in the local elections in Wigan may rise.

Can Greater Manchester Mayor win a by-election, would he boost Labour's polling, and what have surveys said about his next general election chances? An Andy Burnham -led Labour Party could beat Reform UK in a general election, a poll has suggested, but can the Greater Manchester Mayor even get into Parliament to begin with?

He wins the vote, which is likely to be on June 18, the former health secretary will have the means to mount a challenge to the incumbent Prime Minister. To do this, he would need to receive backing from 81 Labour MPs to put a vote to party members, which could happen as soon as this autumn.

However, this all comes with the assumption that Mr Burnham will win the seat, which has been freed up for him to stand after the death of the incumbent MP. Mr Burnham's keenness to run for Labour leadership is perhaps reflected in the national poll situation, where Labour is currently lagging third behind Reform and the Conservatives.

Survation found that the party had a 64% chance of winning with the Greater Manchester Mayor as the candidate and zero chance without him. Survation additionally found that Labour had a better chance of winning the Gorton and Denton by-election, held earlier this year, if Mr Burnham had been the candidate. A poll carried out for More in Common and seen exclusively by the Press Association, found that Labour would get an eight-point boost with Mr Burnham at its helm.

However, answers were less clear-cut when asked whether he would be a good prime minister, with 31% thinking he would, 20% saying he would not, and nearly half giving no opinion





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Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham Labour Party By-Election Prime Minister Reform UK Survation Gorton And Denton By-Election Polling Left-Wing Party Conservatives

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