Greater Manchester Mayoral Race Emerges as Green vs. Reform Contest, Labour Disputes

The race to succeed Andy Burnham as Greater Manchester mayor is heating up, with the Green Party and Reform UK positioning themselves as the main contenders, according to Green Party Zack Polanski. However, Labour insists the contest remains a two-horse race between itself and Reform. The Greens are expected to nominate Trafford Council leader Geraldine Coggins, while Labour's frontrunner is Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig. Reform UK may field Dan Barker again. Labour points to its strong vote share and the Greens' past mayoral performance to argue the Greens cannot win.

The campaign to succeed Andy Burnham as Greater Manchester mayor is shaping up as a competitive contest, primarily between the Green Party and Reform UK, according to Zack Polanski , a leading figure in the Green Party .

After the Greens chose not to stand in the recent Makerfield by-election, focusing resources instead, Polanski has declared that the party will commit fully to the mayoral race, planning to announce their candidate shortly. He framed the contest as a direct showdown: The race for Greater Manchester mayor starts today and it's Greens versus Reform.

However, Labour Party officials have pushed back against that narrative, insisting that the real contest remains between Labour and Reform UK. They pointed to their own strong performance in the recent Gorton and Denton by-election, where they finished third but maintain that their organisational strength and vote share across the region make them the main alternative to Reform.

The Greens' anticipated candidate is Geraldine Coggins, who serves as the party's leader on Trafford Council, known for her active role in local politics. Meanwhile, Labour formally opened applications for the candidacy yesterday and is expected to reveal its nominee next Friday. Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig is widely regarded as the front-runner within Labour, reflecting the party's emphasis on experienced local leadership.

Speculation about recruiting a high-profile figure with no prior electoral experience, such as former footballer Gary Neville, has been played down by party insiders. On the Reform UK side, the choice of candidate will be critical to their prospects. Dan Barker, who was the party's candidate in the 2024 mayoral election, is currently considered the leading contender to run again, bringing continuity and name recognition to their campaign.

The political landscape in Greater Manchester has shifted significantly in recent years, with Labour facing challenges on both flanks. In the May local elections, Labour lost over 100 council seats across the region, with the Greens making gains on the left and Reform UK making inroads on the right, indicating a more fragmented electorate. Despite these losses, Labour argues that their overall vote share remains robust and that the Greens' performance has been inconsistent.

They note that in the May local elections, the Greens' vote share actually trailed behind both Labour and Reform in Greater Manchester, suggesting a ceiling on their support. Furthermore, Labour highlights the electoral history of Green candidates in mayoral contests, referencing Hannah Spencer, who also ran in the 2024 Manchester mayoral election and finished fifth, to argue that the Greens lack the broad appeal needed to win.

A Labour source was quoted as saying, The Greens can't win, underscoring the party's confidence in a two-way fight with Reform. The mayoral election will be a test of whether Labour can hold its traditional stronghold in the face of a resurgent Reform and a steadily growing Green presence. For Reform UK, the contest offers a chance to consolidate its position as the main right-leaning alternative, building on its performance in the recent local elections.

For the Greens, it represents an opportunity to break through in a major city region with a progressive platform focused on environmental and social issues. The selection of candidates by each party will be closely watched, as will their strategies for appealing to a diverse electorate across the ten metropolitan boroughs of Greater Manchester.

With Burnham stepping down after two terms, the race to replace him is set to be one of the most significant local political contests in years, with national implications for all three parties involved





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Greater Manchester Mayor Green Party Reform UK Labour Party Andy Burnham Geraldine Coggins Bev Craig Dan Barker Zack Polanski Manchester Mayoral Election UK Local Politics

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