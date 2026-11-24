Greater Manchester Police warn of officer burnout and a £10m deficit linked to security for Andy Burnham's home and No10 North base.

Police leadership in Greater Manchester has declared the force is at a critical breaking point due to the immense pressure of providing security for Prime Minister Andy Burnham's residence and his northern operational base, known as No10 North. Sergeant Mike Peake, chair of the Greater Manchester branch of the Police Federation, confirmed that chronic fatigue and burnout are severely impacting officer wellbeing and operational capacity.

Security Burden Strains Manchester Resources

Major concerns have been raised regarding the impact on the stretched resources of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) caused by the requirement to secure Heron House in Manchester city centre. Sergeant Peake explained that the rapid establishment of the Downing Street branch left the force in a difficult position, forcing hurried security arrangements that disrupted normal policing rhythms.

Also read Palermo Pizza Owner Dean Yonev Seeks Greater Accountability After Repeated Capitol Hill Break-Ins

The Prime Minister's residence in the North West adds another layer of complexity, requiring officers to oversee his safety during regular visits. Rest days are routinely being cancelled to accommodate these duties, with extra officers providing security through overtime. While this additional pay helps, it has not stopped the wave of sickness and exhaustion affecting the force.

Financial Deficit And Mutual Aid Costs

Fears are mounting that the cost of lodging officers from other forces in hotels under a mutual aid scheme is exacerbating a predicted £10million overspend in GMP's budget. The financial strain is significant, as the force absorbs the logistical and monetary costs of maintaining high-level security for a national political figure outside the capital.

Advertisement

Critics have dismissed the new Downing Street branch as a gimmick, arguing that the logistical burden falls disproportionately on local law enforcement. The reliance on mutual aid highlights the gap between the political decision to establish the base and the practical reality of funding and staffing its security needs locally.

Tory Criticism And Political Fallout

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, strongly criticized the arrangement, labeling No10 North a vanity project that is now jeopardizing policing in Manchester. He stated that sending specialist officers from as far away as Scotland is ridiculous and that crime fighting in Manchester will inevitably be impacted by these distractions.

Philp argued that Burnham's performative public relations stunt has serious real-world consequences for the people of Manchester. He emphasized that police officers are being pushed to the edge, creating a deficit that threatens the safety and security of the local community. The opposition frames the initiative as a political priority that ignores the practical constraints on local police resources.

Police Response And Government Defense

A GMP spokesperson acknowledged the challenges highlighted by the Federation regarding workload, fatigue, and work-life balance. The force stated that officer wellbeing remains a priority and that they are working with relevant departments to maintain necessary security arrangements at Heron House. They expressed confidence that progress is being made and that existing resources continue to provide the required security.

Advertisement

A Government spokesperson defended the initiative, stating that Number 10 North is central to the Prime Minister's commitment to bring government closer to the communities it serves. They noted that police force funding is at a historic high of £18.5billion, with GMP seeing a cash increase of £33.3million. Additionally, £2.4million has been invested in psychological health checks and a dedicated Mental Health Crisis Line to support officers.