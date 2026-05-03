Greater Manchester Police Officer Dismissed for Offensive Messages Mocking Disabled Individuals

A police sergeant in Greater Manchester has been dismissed after a disciplinary hearing found her guilty of gross misconduct for sharing offensive messages mocking disabled people, including Katie Price's son, Harvey. The investigation revealed a pattern of unprofessional behavior, leading to her immediate dismissal and placement on the College of Policing barring list.

A police officer has been dismissed from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) following a disciplinary hearing that exposed her involvement in sharing offensive WhatsApp messages mocking disabled individuals, including Katie Price 's son, Harvey.

Sergeant Natalie Dolan, who had been responsible for training student officers, was found guilty of gross misconduct after a four-day investigation. While the panel did not uphold allegations of racism and sexism, they determined that her messages about disability and colleagues constituted professional misconduct. The hearing focused on an 18-month exchange between Sgt. Dolan and a former trainee, PC Jones, with particular emphasis on two messages that targeted disabled people.

In one instance, Dolan suggested that new recruits were so incompetent they 'need to be read to like Harvey Price,' a remark that was deemed mocking and discriminatory. She also used derogatory terms such as 'sp*ckers' and referred to recruits as 'lickers,' a term described as a 'horrible' way to mock disabled individuals.

Despite her counsel's argument that the 'Harvey' comment was a joke based on a social media GIF and that 'licker' was a typo, the panel rejected these defenses, ruling that the language was 'mocking of disabled people' and 'discriminatory.

' The 43-year-old sergeant's digital communications revealed a broader pattern of unprofessionalism, including 23 messages with disparaging remarks about fellow officers and four messages explicitly mocking the student officers she was training. She had also previously referred to the Chief Constable, Sir Stephen Watson, using offensive language. Following the verdict, Katie Price publicly condemned the officer's behavior, stressing the importance of professionals in positions of power not targeting vulnerable individuals.

She stated, 'I will do everything and anything to stop this disgusting behavior from professionals mocking and making disgusting remarks about my son.

' Despite Dolan's long career and her defense that she was merely frustrated with the quality of modern recruits, the panel deemed her behavior unacceptable for a serving officer. While the force's barrister, Stephen Morley, had alleged that the messages were also racist and sexist, citing comments about 'recruiting at the mosque,' the panel found insufficient evidence to support those specific charges. The findings of ableism and gross misconduct led to her immediate dismissal from GMP.

Concluding the hearing, Chief Resource Officer Lee Rawlinson stated that Sgt. Dolan had fundamentally breached the requirements for integrity and equality, describing her behavior as a 'serious departure from expected ethical standards.

' He noted that her discriminatory language toward disabled people was likely to bring the police service into disrepute. The panel further found that Dolan had failed to challenge inappropriate conversations early on and had improperly shared confidential information about trainees, creating a conflict of interest. Mr. Rawlinson confirmed that these breaches amounted to gross misconduct.

Barrister Stephen Morley argued that dismissal was the only appropriate outcome, emphasizing that Dolan was part of the team responsible for teaching ethics to new recruits. However, her defense lawyer, Jennifer Ferrario, highlighted Dolan's 25 years of 'glowing' service and 'substantial personal mitigation,' arguing for a final written warning or demotion instead of dismissal.

In addition to her immediate dismissal, Sgt. Dolan has been placed on the College of Policing barring list, preventing her from serving in law enforcement again. A statement from DS Dave Jones of the force's Professional Standards Directorate reiterated that police officers are held to the highest standards of professional behavior. He emphasized that the behavior in this case was 'wholly unacceptable' and does not reflect the many hard-working officers within GMP.

The force remains committed to fostering a professional, inclusive, and respectful working environment, with no tolerance for discriminatory behavior





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