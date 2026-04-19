Greater Manchester Police to Investigate Protest Violence Amidst Criticism of Tactics

Greater Manchester Police will investigate alleged violence and aggressive tactics used by officers during recent demonstrations, following criticism from the Northern Police Monitoring Project. Counter-protesters claim police disproportionately targeted them instead of far-right marchers. The force states that acts of disorder will be investigated and appeals for public footage.

Greater Manchester Police has announced that it will conduct a thorough investigation into acts of violence and disorder that occurred during recent demonstrations in Manchester. This decision follows significant criticism leveled against the force by the Northern Police Monitoring Project. The project accused GMP of employing aggressive and disproportionate tactics, which they described as thuggish, against counter-protesters who gathered to oppose supporters of the far-right group Britain First . The police reported that approximately 1,000 individuals participated in the two separate demonstrations combined.

During the heavily policed event, Britain First supporters were largely kept at a distance from anti-racism counter-protesters. The far-right group's march involved hundreds of flag-waving individuals making their way from Store Street to St Peter's Square. Meanwhile, counter-protesters convened in Piccadilly Gardens before proceeding to a different section of St Peter's Square. The two groups were physically separated by multiple fences and police lines, with numerous streets cordoned off by officers. Three arrests were made during the day. One male counter-protester was apprehended on suspicion of violating a Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, which empowers officers to demand the removal of face coverings. Another male counter-protester faced arrest on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. A woman was also arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace; the police were uncertain if she was affiliated with either demonstration. All three individuals have since been released on bail.

Emerging video footage has documented confrontations involving GMP officers and counter-protesters. The Northern Police Monitoring Project, which had observers present, condemned the police's actions towards counter-demonstrators. In a statement, the group asserted that officers displayed consistent and serious aggression and violence, predominantly directed at antifascist counter-protesters rather than the far-right marchers they were facilitating. Their statement detailed incidents including punches, kicks, forceful attempts to remove masks that resulted in injuries, and the use of batons, PAVA spray, and police horses against protesters. The project specifically criticized the repeated and significant deployment of PAVA spray without warning or apparent lawful justification, and alleged that officers sometimes obstructed medical assistance. GMP has committed to investigating these specific incidents further in the coming days, a process they also undertook after previous Britain First demonstrations and counter-protests in February.

A spokesperson for GMP acknowledged that officers responded to several incidents and intervened in altercations between groups during a busy day in the city center. They confirmed that acts of violence and disorder, which unfortunately occurred on some occasions, will be thoroughly investigated. The force stated its intention to utilize a range of criminal and civil powers to ensure offenders are brought to justice and to support the right of peaceful protest. They are also appealing to the public for any mobile phone or CCTV footage that could aid their inquiries, emphasizing public safety as their primary concern while upholding the right to peaceful assembly. In a separate statement on Saturday evening, GMP addressed the use of force and PAVA spray, noting that the majority of participants caused no issues. They explained that force became necessary when counter-protesters attempted to breach police lines and initiated physical altercations. PAVA spray was deployed as an alternative to further physical intervention. A small group of protesters who had moved to the side of the Town Hall were later met with resistance as officers moved them away from the adjacent counter-protest group, necessitating some use of force. The policing of the demonstrations involved a substantial police presence, including riot vans and specialist units from various forces. A Section 34 dispersal order was active until 8 pm on Saturday. The number of arrests was notably lower than the 11 recorded during the February 21 demonstrations, which involved more widespread flashpoints. GMP reiterated its duty to support the right to peaceful protest. While acknowledging the legal right to protest due to freedom of expression, both council leader Bev Craig and mayor Andy Burnham had issued pre-event statements underscoring that racism and hatred are unacceptable in the city.





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