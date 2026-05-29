Greek National Charged with Aiding Iranian Spies in Targeting UK Journalist

Ioannis Aidinidis, 46, was charged under the National Security Act for allegedly assisting foreign spies, believed to be Iranian, in targeting a UK-based journalist from Iran International. He was arrested in West Sussex and will appear in court today.

A Greek national has been formally charged with assisting foreign intelligence operatives, believed to be linked to Iran, in targeting a journalist based in the United Kingdom.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Ioannis Aidinidis, a resident of Munich, Germany, was charged on Friday under the National Security Act. The charges stem from a meticulous investigation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London unit, as confirmed by Scotland Yard. According to the Metropolitan Police, the allegations center on the surveillance and targeting of a journalist working for Iran International, a Persian-language television station that operates studios in London.

Aidinidis was arrested on May 16 in the West Sussex area by officers from CTP London and the South East. He is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court today to face the charges. The case has raised significant concerns about the safety of journalists, particularly those involved in Persian-language media outlets operating in the UK.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of CTP London, addressed the potential unease generated by this incident, stating: We understand that this development may cause anxiety among many individuals in the UK, especially those associated with Persian-language media. Our team is actively collaborating with various organizations and individuals to offer guidance and support regarding their safety and security measures. This includes providing direct assistance to the specific journalist and the media organization linked to this investigation.

Flanagan further emphasized that anyone with safety concerns should contact their local police force to receive appropriate advice and support. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, authorities have indicated that there is no believed wider threat to the general public. The investigation continues as law enforcement works to dismantle any espionage networks operating within the country. The case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by journalists covering sensitive geopolitical issues, particularly those related to Iran.

Iran International, which has faced repeated threats and harassment due to its critical reporting on the Iranian regime, has been a target of Iranian state-sponsored activities in the past. The UK government has previously condemned such actions, reaffirming its commitment to protecting press freedom and the safety of journalists. This incident underscores the necessity for robust security protocols for media personnel and the importance of international cooperation in combating espionage.

As Aidinidis awaits his court appearance, the broader implications for national security and the protection of journalistic integrity remain at the forefront of public discourse. The Metropolitan Police have urged anyone with information about suspicious activities to come forward, emphasizing that vigilance is key to preventing future threats





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