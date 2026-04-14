An investigation reveals that Greek police are allegedly employing migrants to push back asylum seekers at the Greece-Turkey border, with reports of violence and abuse.

A new investigation has revealed that Greek police have been employing migrants to prevent other foreigners from entering the country. Internal police documents, analyzed by the BBC, are said to indicate that border guards have been instructed by senior officers to recruit migrants for the purpose of pushing back incoming migrants at the Greece -Turkey land border since 2020. The investigation's findings also bring to light allegations of severe violence, with witnesses reporting that migrants have been subjected to stripping, robbery, physical assault, and even sexual assault. These so-called mercenaries, originating from countries like Pakistan, Syria, and Afghanistan, are purportedly compensated with cash, mobile devices pilfered from other migrants, and documents that would eventually grant them passage through Greece . The practice of forcing migrants and asylum seekers back across international borders without due process is generally considered a violation of international law.

Evidence gathered by the BBC allegedly demonstrates the mistreatment of migrants at the border by other migrants before being forced back towards Turkey. The broadcaster analyzed a video from June 2023, purportedly depicting a group of migrants who had recently crossed into the Evros region being attacked by masked men. Additional documents analyzed by the broadcaster revealed a border guard's testimony to a disciplinary hearing, in which they claimed to possess information about mercenaries raping female migrants. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the Greek authorities deny the presence of the migrant group found in the area, the Greek authorities have denied that any migrants from this group were found in the area on that day, and the government's Prime Minister has stated that he was totally unaware of the allegations that migrants were used for pushbacks. This raises serious questions about accountability and the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms.

The investigation includes accounts from multiple sources that shed light on the brutal conditions faced by migrants at the border. Two migrants and a former mercenary recounted to the BBC their observations of extreme violence perpetrated by both mercenaries and Greek police, including instances of severe beatings resulting in unconsciousness. A female migrant, who was forced back to Turkey, testified that two masked men demanded her phone before she was transported to the border in a van. She reported that a man removed her daughter's nappy in search of valuables, leaving the child terrified. She also witnessed a young man being beaten unconscious by masked individuals. Another migrant described how he was among dozens forced into a truck and transported out of Greece, experiencing suffocating conditions. They were then handed over to mercenaries who conducted strip searches and loaded them into dinghies, pushing them into the Evros River.

The BBC also interviewed a lawyer who had filed a case at the European Court of Human Rights on behalf of an Afghan woman who alleges she was raped by a masked man speaking Farsi just before a pushback in 2023. A separate report by the Fundamental Rights Office, an independent investigator within Frontex, found instances where 10 to 20 third-country nationals acted under the instructions of Greek officers, subjecting migrants to physical and verbal abuse, including death and rape threats, intrusive and sexualized body searches, beatings, stabbings, and theft. The report indicates that these migrants were then forcibly returned to Turkey, in violation of EU human rights law.

The use of migrants to carry out border control activities raises serious ethical and legal concerns. The practice of pushbacks violates international law and subjects vulnerable individuals to violence and abuse. The investigation's findings suggest a systematic approach to border control that prioritizes preventing entry over protecting the rights and safety of migrants. A police source claimed that mercenaries were being used to push back as many people as possible, stating, There is no soldier, police officer or Frontex (EU border agency) officer serving here in Evros who does not know that pushbacks are taking place. The Prime Minister of Greece has denied any knowledge of the allegations, which further complicates the situation. The presence of mercenaries, the violence against migrants, and the lack of accountability create an environment of fear and desperation for those seeking refuge in Europe. Greece, situated on the southeastern fringe of Europe, has historically been a significant entry point for individuals fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. This latest investigation raises questions about the treatment of these vulnerable populations and underscores the need for thorough investigations and accountability mechanisms. The findings demand a comprehensive review of border control practices, adherence to international law, and protection of the rights of migrants and asylum seekers. The EU should also investigate the situation and hold Greece accountable for human rights violations





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Greece Migrants Border Control Human Rights Pushbacks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sunderland football fan accused of killing Warwickshire man with one punchMichael Edwards died in hospital four days after the incident in London, a court hears.

Read more »

Brothers Accused of Violent Assault on Police at Manchester AirportTwo brothers face charges of assaulting a police officer with a 'high level of violence' during an altercation at Manchester Airport. CCTV footage presented to the court reveals the events leading up to the brawl, including a prior assault, and the subsequent confrontation with officers. The defendants claim self-defense.

Read more »

Lost Work by Ancient Greek Philosopher Empedocles RediscoveredA 2,000-year-old papyrus fragment found in Cairo reveals 30 previously unknown verses by Empedocles, offering new insights into the philosopher's theories and influence on later thinkers. The discovery reshapes our understanding of Greek philosophy and its impact.

Read more »

Greek police 'hiring masked migrants' to force back other migrants into TurkeyGreek police have been 'hiring masked migrants' to forcibly push other migrants back across the border with Turkey.

Read more »

Manchester Airport brothers trial LIVE as pair accused of attacking police officer in car parkMohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad deny assaulting an armed officer PC Zachary Marsden

Read more »

Greek Police Accused of Hiring Migrants to Push Back Asylum Seekers and Engaging in ViolenceAn investigation by the BBC reveals that Greek police are allegedly using migrants to forcibly push back asylum seekers at the Greece-Turkey border, while also turning a blind eye to reports of violence, sexual assault, and theft. The investigation highlights the mistreatment of migrants and violations of international law.

Read more »