An investigation by the BBC reveals that Greek police are allegedly using migrants to forcibly push back asylum seekers at the Greece-Turkey border, while also turning a blind eye to reports of violence, sexual assault, and theft. The investigation highlights the mistreatment of migrants and violations of international law.

A new investigation has revealed that Greek police have been employing migrants to prevent other foreigners from entering the country. Internal police documents, analyzed by the BBC, allegedly show orders from senior officers instructing guards to recruit migrants to carry out pushbacks of incoming migrants at the Greece -Turkey land border since 2020. This practice, alongside allegations of severe violence, including physical and sexual assault, highlights a concerning situation at the border.

The investigation uncovered that the recruited migrants, originating from countries like Pakistan, Syria, and Afghanistan, are compensated with cash, mobile devices, and documents that would eventually allow them to move through Greece. These actions, which include forcibly returning migrants and asylum seekers across international borders without proper legal procedures, are generally considered violations of international law. Evidence gathered by the BBC points to instances of mistreatment of migrants at the border, carried out by both other migrants and Greek authorities, before they are pushed back towards Turkey. This disturbing pattern of behavior underscores the urgency of addressing the human rights violations occurring at the border, the investigation shows.

The BBC analyzed video footage from June 2023, depicting a group of migrants who had just crossed into the Evros region being attacked by masked individuals. Other documents that the broadcaster analyzed revealed how a border guard informed a disciplinary hearing that they had information about mercenaries raping female migrants. The revelations paint a grim picture of the conditions that migrants are facing at the border, highlighting the use of hired mercenaries, the commission of violence, and the disregard for basic human rights. Accounts from various sources, including two migrants and a former mercenary, further corroborate the widespread violence. They reported incidents of extreme brutality, including migrants being beaten unconscious by both mercenaries and Greek police officers.

A female migrant recounted how she was forced to surrender her phone to masked men before being driven to the border in a van; she also reported how a man removed her daughter’s diaper in search of valuables, while seeing a young man beaten unconscious by masked men. Another migrant recounted an experience where dozens of migrants were loaded into a truck and suffocated, before being handed to mercenaries who strip-searched them and then pushed them into the Evros River. These testimonies provide further evidence of the systematic abuse and degrading treatment that migrants have been subjected to.

Further compounding the situation, a lawyer representing an Afghan woman filed a case at the European Court of Human Rights, alleging she was raped by a masked man speaking Farsi just before a pushback incident in 2023. Additionally, a separate report by the Fundamental Rights Office, an independent investigator within Frontex, found that between 10 and 20 “third-country nationals” were acting under the instruction of Greek officers. These individuals were accused of subjecting migrants to physical and verbal abuse, including death and rape threats, sexualized body searches, beatings, stabbings, and theft. The report further stated that these migrants were then forcibly returned to Turkey, in violation of EU human rights law.

Despite these findings, Greek authorities have denied that any migrants from the specific group in question were present in the area on that day. A police source has also claimed that mercenaries are being used to push back as many people as possible. “There is no soldier, police officer or Frontex (EU border agency) officer serving here in Evros who does not know that pushbacks are taking place.” said the police source. Furthermore, Greece's Prime Minister told the BBC that he was “totally unaware” of the allegations that migrants were used for pushbacks. The situation at the Greek border reveals a disregard for international law and human rights, raising serious concerns that must be addressed by Greek authorities and international organizations.





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