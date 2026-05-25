Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev wins $1 million in bonus prize money and breaks world record

Gkolomeev set a new unofficial world record time of 20.81 seconds in the 50m freestyle swimming event, securing the $1 million bonus prize and a life-changing sum of $1.25 million.

A world record time was achieved in the 50m freestyle swimming race by Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev, who won $1,000,000 in bonus prize money and also secured his 50m freestyle world record .

Swimmers at the event were allowed to wear neoprene swimsuits that can boost buoyancy and reduce drag through the water. The controversial competition featured performance-enhancing substances such as anabolic steroids and testosterone, and its flagship event took place at Resorts World in Las Vegas. The total purse for the event was $500,000, with athletes winning $250,000 for first place in events such as swimming, athletics, track, strongman, and weightlifting.

Athletes who achieve world records in the 100m sprint and 50m freestyle swimming also receive a $1 million payment





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