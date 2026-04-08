Green Belt Development Approved in Radlett Despite Local Objections and Legal Challenges

A Government planning inspector has approved a housing development on a greenfield site in Radlett, Hertfordshire, using Labour's 'grey belt' rules, despite local opposition and previous rejections. The decision has sparked outrage, raising concerns about the erosion of green spaces and the interpretation of planning regulations.

A controversial planning application to build 195 homes on a greenfield site in Radlett , Hertfordshire, has been approved by the Government's planning inspector, overriding local objections and concerns about the green belt . The decision, which utilizes Labour's ' grey belt ' rules, has sparked outrage among local residents and politicians, who argue the land is clearly green belt and should be protected.

The development, proposed by Fairfax Properties, had previously been rejected by the council three times and thrown out by the High Court, underscoring the strong local opposition and legal challenges it faced. The land in question is a grassy field, contradicting Labour's initial definition of the grey belt, which was supposed to target 'poor quality' and 'ugly' areas and has raised concerns about the potential for further erosion of green spaces. \The planning inspector's decision, despite acknowledging the development would 'harm' the landscape, character, and appearance of the area, cited a 'significant shortfall' in housing land supply as the primary justification. This justification has angered the residents, as they consider the land to be prime green belt, essential for maintaining the separation between Radlett and neighboring towns. Former deputy prime minister and local MP Sir Oliver Dowden has strongly criticized the decision, labeling the grey belt policy as 'fiction' and expressing disappointment in the inspector's ruling. Dowden emphasized the land's green belt status, highlighting its role in enhancing the local environment and its value to residents. Local councillors and the Aldenham Parish Council have echoed these concerns, expressing disappointment and questioning the implications of the grey belt designation. The residents feel the decision ignores their expressed wishes and represents a flawed interpretation of planning regulations. \The Grey Belt policy, originally introduced by former Housing Minister Angela Rayner, was intended to target previously developed land that did not contribute to the green belt's objectives. However, the application of this policy to a greenfield site has raised widespread concerns that developers are exploiting the grey belt designation to bypass local opposition and build on valuable green spaces. Residents like Paul Sennett, who has lived in Radlett for 35 years, have voiced their dismay, emphasizing the prime green belt status of the land and the disregard for local voices. The situation has sharpened fears that the doctrine could leave other green areas vulnerable to development, leading to unplanned urban sprawl. The decision has been criticized by local residents, including Angela Thomson who has lived in Radlett for 27 years, who questioned how the new rules can apply to a grassy area where sheep are grazing. Moreover, the local community, represented by Lucy Selby, a member of Hertsmere Council, have questioned the impact on the town's character and the value of green belt. The developer, Fairfax Properties, has welcomed the decision and emphasized the high quality and sustainability of the planned development, underscoring the differing perspectives on the issue and adding complexity to the situation





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