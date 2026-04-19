Green Candidate's Firm Convicted of Environmental Vandalism for Cost-Cutting Incineration

A Green Party candidate for the upcoming local elections in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Mohammed Suleman, faces scrutiny after his property firm, Fenham Properties Ltd, was convicted of environmental vandalism for illegally burning waste on a development site to save money. The firm used a makeshift incinerator in a skip during the renovation of a historic mansion, leading to a fine and highlighting concerns over the Green Party's candidate vetting process.

A Green Party candidate's property development company has been convicted of environmental damage for burning waste to cut costs. Mohammed Suleman, who is campaigning in Newcastle-upon-Tyne for upcoming local elections, admitted last year that his firm, Fenham Properties Ltd, violated environmental protection laws. The company was found to have burned significant quantities of wood in a repurposed skip acting as an makeshift incinerator.

This practice was discovered to be a cost-saving measure during the conversion of Pendower Hall, a Grade II listed former mansion, into luxury residences. The development project involved transforming the historic building into four seven-bedroom homes, complete with exclusive amenities such as a wellness center, swimming pool, gym, and sauna. An environmental health officer inspecting the construction site encountered a large skip, capable of holding approximately 100 bin bags of refuse, which exhibited severe fire damage consistent with its use as an illegal burning chamber. Following the conviction, Councillor Alex Hay, deputy leader of Newcastle City Council, emphasized the fundamental right to clean air for all residents and condemned the act of environmental vandalism as unfair to the community. The candidacy of Mr. Suleman has ignited further scrutiny of the vetting processes employed by the Green Party, particularly in light of their past election pledges to implement a Clean Air Act aimed at safeguarding the public's right to clean air. Chi Onwurah, the Labour MP for Newcastle Central and West, voiced her strong criticism, describing the situation as rank hypocrisy and highlighting internal disarray within the Green Party regarding candidate selection. Mr. Suleman has not yet responded to requests for comment. The Green Party stated that they are investigating instances that do not align with their party's principles. This revelation follows recent reports by The Mail on Sunday detailing other Green Party candidates with questionable backgrounds. Among them was Hau-Yu Tam, deputy leader of the Green Party in Lewisham, who reportedly made a racist comment towards prominent politicians. Furthermore, Northumbria Police are investigating another candidate, Dr. Rima Hussein, who is standing in Benwell, Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Dr. Hussein appears to have expressed support for Palestine Action, an organization designated as a terrorist group by the government, although this designation was recently ruled unlawful by the High Court, with the government currently appealing the decision. Northumbria Police confirmed they are aware of social media posts allegedly showing support for a proscribed organization and that inquiries are ongoing. The Green Party has maintained its opposition to the proscription of the group, asserting their stance against authoritarian actions that target peaceful protest. In a separate matter, The Mail on Sunday has also reported on Khalid Mahmood, a Green candidate in Bradford, who is said to have spoken at a vigil for Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's deceased Supreme Leader. The Green Party has clarified that Mr. Mahmood stated his attendance was a demonstration against what he perceived as an illegal war in Iran. This pattern of revelations raises significant questions about the due diligence undertaken by the Green Party in selecting its candidates and ensuring they align with the party's stated values and environmental commitments





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Green Party Environmental Vandalism Candidate Vetting Newcastle Elections Illegal Burning

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