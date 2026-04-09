Green Party Accused of Blocking Housing Developments in Heated Row with Labour

A dispute has broken out between the Green Party and Labour over accusations that the Greens are obstructing the construction of tens of thousands of homes across the UK.

A heated dispute has erupted between the Green Party , led by Zack Polanski , and the Labour Party , centered on allegations of the Greens obstructing the construction of thousands of homes across the UK. Labour has released new analysis indicating that the Green Party has attempted to block at least 42,000 new homes since 2018, including a significant portion of affordable housing .

The accusations pinpoint numerous council areas where the Greens have actively opposed housing developments, citing specific instances like efforts to halt the conversion of a car park in Exeter into 300 homes and objections to the Lewisham Shopping Centre redevelopment in London, which included plans for 1,700 new homes, a portion of which were slated to be affordable. Furthermore, Labour claims the Greens opposed the development of 5,000 homes near Finsbury Park in North London. These actions, Labour asserts, exemplify the Greens' consistent obstruction of vital progress in addressing the nation's housing shortage.\In response, Zack Polanski vehemently dismissed Labour's claims as unfounded, labeling them 'nonsense' during the launch of the Green Party's local elections campaign. He countered Labour's narrative by criticizing Labour-run councils, accusing them of prioritizing the construction of luxury, unaffordable housing that fails to meet the needs of the community. Polanski questioned the source and accuracy of Labour's figures, suggesting they were inflated and misleading. He emphasized the importance of building the right types of homes, at the right prices, and in the right locations, specifically highlighting the need for affordable and accessible housing. The Green Party's stance emphasizes their commitment to creating housing that is actually needed by the people, in contrast to the luxurious housing that Labour's councils prioritize, according to the Green Party. The Green Party also accused Labour of providing consistent support to developers, giving in to the lobbies and not providing enough social or affordable homes.\The Green Party further defended its position by accusing Labour of failing to deliver on affordable housing promises and enabling developers to build overpriced luxury flats instead of family-sized homes. They cited the Lewisham Shopping Centre development as an example, where only a small percentage of social housing was planned, and the units built were too small to meet local needs. Labour Party Chair Anna Turley accused the Greens of hypocrisy, stating that they 'say one thing and do another' and claiming that Green councillors are more likely to hinder housing projects than facilitate them. This ongoing debate highlights a fundamental disagreement about the approach to solving the UK's housing crisis. It reveals contrasting priorities regarding the types of homes built and the areas prioritized for development, with the Green Party emphasizing affordability and community needs, while Labour accuses them of blocking essential housing projects. The dispute underscores the complex challenges and contrasting political viewpoints involved in addressing the UK's housing crisis, particularly as the local elections loom, where the Greens aim to gain council seats, further intensifying the rivalry with Labour. The central debate is on affordability, right type and locations and the number of houses built by either of these parties





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