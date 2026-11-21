Young Greens co-chair Jo Dowbor faces backlash after revelations that she organizes high-level conferences for the derivatives industry, which supports fossil fuel giants she claims to oppose.

Jo Dowbor, the 27-year-old co-chair of the Young Greens, has been identified as a central organizer of major international conferences for the global derivatives industry, a sector that provides critical financial infrastructure to fossil fuel corporations. This revelation presents a stark contrast to her public persona as an eco-socialist who actively campaigns against the capitalist systems underpinning the energy sector.

Dowbor's Role in Derivatives Industry Events

Documents and professional profiles confirm that Dowbor has been facilitating high-level business gatherings on behalf of the City firm Derivia Intelligence since 2024. Her responsibilities include producing agendas for the Futures and Options World conferences held in London, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Hong Kong, and Dubai, while also managing more than 30 high-profile speakers at each event. These conferences attract major investment banks, trading firms, and asset managers who utilize derivatives to hedge against price volatility in the oil and gas markets.

Also read Northern line upgrades give green light to colour blind drivers

The global derivatives market boasts a gross market value of approximately £17 trillion and plays an indispensable role for oil producers and airlines by allowing them to lock in prices and protect their operations from market fluctuations. Dowbor was specifically identified as the producer for a November event in Dubai, a lavish conference held in a five-star hotel that featured sponsors such as Marex, a trading firm with an oil desk operating since 1988, and CME Group, which offers direct exposure to crude oil trading.

Ideological Contradictions and Public Statements

Despite her professional work with these financial institutions, Dowbor maintains a public profile rooted in radical environmentalism. At an International Youth Strike rally in London last week, she urged attendees to join a movement dedicated to bringing down what she described as the capitalist neoliberalist system. She explicitly stated to the crowd that she was not asking them to join the Green Party, but rather to participate in a broader struggle against the economic structures that enable climate change.

Advertisement

This ideological stance appears further complicated by her personal history and recent political activities. Dowbor, who was born in London but raised in Argentina, previously sparked controversy by posting a photograph of a T-shirt declaring that the Malvinas belong to Argentina. Earlier in the year, in April, she helped organize a conference in Amsterdam at the Hotel Okura just weeks before she unsuccessfully ran as a Green Party candidate in local elections, where one session focused on energy derivatives and new demand landscapes.

Political Backlash and Party Responses

The disclosure has drawn sharp criticism from Conservative politicians who view the situation as a blatant example of political hypocrisy. Kevin Hollinrake, the chair of the Conservative Party, condemned the situation by stating that the hypocrisy displayed by Green activists was breathtaking, arguing that they hold different moral standards for themselves compared to the general public. He emphasized that it is unacceptable for activists preaching systemic change to simultaneously profit from the very industries they claim to oppose.

When approached by reporters following her speech on Friday, Dowbor declined to engage with questions and walked away from the interview. In response to the growing scrutiny, a spokesman for the Green Party attempted to distance the organization from Dowbor's professional choices. The party spokesperson asserted that having a day job in event logistics does not constitute an endorsement of every sponsor present at the conferences, suggesting that her employment should not be interpreted as an alignment with the fossil fuel finance sector.

Institutional Links and Climate Finance Criticism

Attendees at the conferences organized by Dowbor include some of the world's largest financial institutions, such as JP Morgan Chase, which has been named in the Banking on Climate Chaos report as the single largest financier of fossil fuel projects globally. The connection between these financial entities and climate change is well-documented, with a 2024 report by Imperial College Business School, commissioned by JP Morgan, noting that the derivatives market facilitates activities directly linked to greenhouse gas emissions creation.

Advertisement

This report highlights that the derivatives market supports the extraction, production, and consumption of commodities that are directly tied to the creation of greenhouse gases. By organizing events that bring together the architects of these financial tools, Dowbor finds herself at the center of a debate regarding the integrity of environmental activism. The situation raises questions about the extent to which political activists can maintain their ideological credibility while engaging in professional roles that sustain the economic foundations of the industries they seek to dismantle.

As the Young Greens co-chair, Dowbor's dual existence as both an anti-capitalist protester and a curator of finance industry gatherings continues to attract attention. The revelations underscore the complex intersections between political activism, professional livelihoods, and the global economic systems driving climate change. Whether the Green Party can effectively separate individual professional choices from their broader political messaging remains to be seen as the story develops.