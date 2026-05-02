Green Party Candidate Accused of Hypocrisy Over Diesel SUV

A Green Party local election candidate in South London is facing criticism for driving a large Mercedes diesel SUV despite the party's strong stance against polluting vehicles. The candidate is also involved in the 'dieselgate' legal saga, adding to the controversy.

The Green Party , known for its strong opposition to polluting vehicles like 4x4s and diesels, faces an awkward situation with one of its local election candidates in South London.

Adam Kamenetzky, a candidate for Wandsworth Council, has been driving a large Mercedes diesel SUV for eight years and has actively campaigned in the 'dieselgate' legal saga, seeking accountability from car manufacturers accused of cheating on emissions tests. This has led to accusations of hypocrisy from critics, particularly given the Green Party's commitment to banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars within three years and transitioning to electric vehicles, cycling, walking, and public transport.

Kamenetzky, an activist researcher focused on racial inequality, has been vocal about the alleged deception of car manufacturers, stating his desire to see them held accountable. He owns a 2.1L Mercedes M-Class, which he uses as a family car daily. He has refused to comment on his car choice when approached by the Daily Mail. The controversy stems from the apparent contradiction between Kamenetzky's public stance on environmental issues and his personal vehicle choice.

While participating in the 'dieselgate' lawsuit – a case involving 1.6 million diesel car owners claiming they were misled about their vehicles' environmental impact – he has continued to use his diesel SUV. He claims he cannot afford a new car and has been focused on the High Court case. Local residents have noted he could potentially sell his current vehicle and purchase a cheaper electric car, but has not done so.

The Tooting Conservative Association has openly criticized Kamenetzky and the Green Party, highlighting the perceived hypocrisy. Despite the controversy, Kamenetzky continues to campaign on a platform of 'compassionate and inclusive' local politics, emphasizing his passion for health, the environment, racial justice, and the arts. He aims to 'make hope normal' in the Furzedown Ward, where average house prices exceed £800,000.

The 'dieselgate' scandal centers around allegations that car manufacturers installed illegal software to manipulate emissions tests, deceiving consumers about their vehicles' environmental impact. A successful outcome for the claimants could result in billions of pounds in compensation. Kamenetzky purchased his 2013 Mercedes ML250 in 2018, after Mercedes was initially implicated in the scandal in 2016. Beyond his political and legal pursuits, Kamenetzky is also a violinist in a collective called 'Basement Orchestra', often performing in costume and with face paint.

He lives with his wife, a successful cookbook author, and their twin sons in a £1.4 million home. The Green Party is actively campaigning in Wandsworth, aiming to unseat the current Labour administration, which took control from the Conservatives in 2022 after 44 years. This incident is one of several controversies involving Green Party candidates leading up to the local elections, raising questions about consistency between their public messaging and personal actions





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