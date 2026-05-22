Green Party candidate in Makerfield quits by-election race just hours after being unveiled

Chris Kennedy, a registered nurse and child safeguarding specialist, withdrew from the Makerfield by-election just hours after being announced, following scrutiny of social media posts in which he reportedly called an arson attack on Jewish ambulances a 'false flag' operation.

The Green Party 's newly selected Makerfield by-election candidate, Chris Kennedy , a registered nurse and child safeguarding specialist, withdrew from the contest just hours after being announced, following scrutiny of social media posts in which he reportedly called an arson attack on Jewish ambulances a 'false flag' operation.

The party stated that his departure was for 'personal and family reasons', but it emerged that questions were raised about a series of posts shared by Mr. Kennedy online. According to reports in The Times, Mr. Kennedy had circulated an Instagram video referring to the arrests of two men over the Golders Green ambulance arson incident as 'total bulls*** to keep the false flag flying' and had also reshared material from a user described as a 'proud ethno-nationalist', which questioned the official response to the attack.

The party confirmed that the posts did not reflect their views and that they had been discussed with Mr. Kennedy. The rapid collapse of the candidacy comes amid a wider political backdrop in which the Greens had been positioning themselves for a high-profile contest in Makerfield, a seat viewed as a key battleground between Reform and Labour.

The by-election itself was triggered after Labour MP Josh Simons stepped down, creating a route for a contest that had already been expected to draw national attention





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Green Party Chris Kennedy Makerfield By-Election False Flag Operation Golders Green Ambulance Arson Incident The Times Hugh Anthony Reform UK Zack Polanski Labour MP Josh Simons Makerfield By-Election Reform Status Quo Warmer Homes Lower Bills Fairer Economy

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