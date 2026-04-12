Green Party Candidate's Racial Slur and Controversial Views Spark Outrage

An investigation has revealed offensive comments and questionable actions from Green Party candidates, including racial slurs, support for controversial causes, and questionable pasts, sparking outrage and raising concerns about the party's vetting process. The revelations come just weeks before local elections.

A Green Party election candidate has been exposed for making deeply offensive comments and having a questionable past, raising serious concerns about the party's candidate vetting process. The Mail on Sunday investigation reveals that Hau-Yu Tam, deputy leader of the Greens in Lewisham, south-east London, used a racial slur against Justice Secretary David Lammy and former Home Secretary Priti Patel, referring to them as 'coconuts.

' This derogatory term is widely considered offensive, implying that someone is black or brown on the outside but white on the inside. The revelations have triggered a wave of criticism and calls for the Green Party leadership to address the issue. The article also highlights Ms. Tam's support for removing Hamas from the UK's terror group list and her sharing of social media posts that equated Zionism with Nazism. These actions have intensified scrutiny of her views and the Green Party's stance on sensitive political issues.\The investigation further uncovers a series of other questionable actions and statements by various Green Party candidates contesting next month's local elections. One candidate boasted about disrupting operations at Stansted Airport, including preventing the deportation of criminals. Another candidate, Stephanie Golder, was involved in throwing orange powder over a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Further, the investigation reveals the disturbing views of other candidates. These include defending the vandalism of Winston Churchill's statue, and others who have promoted conspiracy theories, such as questioning the nature of a drone attack on an RAF base. These revelations come as the Greens are expected to make significant gains in the upcoming local elections. The MoS investigation raises concerns about the party's ability to properly vet its candidates and the potential implications of these candidates' views on local governance. The Green Party is expected to win hundreds of council seats at the May 7 elections, and the revelations in the investigation raise serious questions about the party’s due diligence in selecting its representatives.\Following the revelations, prominent figures have voiced their criticism. Dame Priti Patel, now Shadow Foreign Secretary, condemned the actions of Ms. Tam and said that the actions of the Green candidate did not surprise her, adding that it shows the sheer nastiness of the Greens. Anna Turley MP, Labour Party chairman, criticized the Greens for fielding what she described as an 'astonishing array of crackpot candidates.' She called for Green Party leader Zack Polanski to clearly state whether he endorses these candidates' views and take appropriate action if he does not. The scrutiny over the Green Party's candidates comes as the party is expected to make significant gains in the upcoming local elections. Other questionable actions by candidates include defending the vandalism of Winston Churchill's statue, and others who have promoted conspiracy theories. These revelations highlight the importance of thorough candidate vetting and the potential impact of controversial views on local politics. The Green Party's response to these revelations is under intense scrutiny. The revelations, which come just weeks before the local elections, are likely to influence public opinion regarding the Green Party and its ability to provide suitable candidates to represent the local community





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Green Party Racial Slur Election Controversy Candidate Vetting

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