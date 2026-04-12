Green Party Candidate's Racist Slur and Offensive Views Raise Questions Before Local Elections

An investigation reveals a Green Party candidate used a racial slur and promoted antisemitic views, raising concerns about the party's vetting process as they prepare for local elections. The revelations come as the Greens are expected to gain significant ground.

A Green Party election candidate has been exposed for making deeply offensive comments and having a questionable past, raising serious questions about the party's vetting process as they prepare to contest local elections across England. The revelations, uncovered by an investigation, include instances of racial slurs, the promotion of antisemitic views, and support for controversial figures.

The findings are particularly concerning given the Greens' anticipated success in the upcoming elections, with polls suggesting significant gains, including potential control of several London councils. The Green Party's rapid growth has led to increased scrutiny of its candidates and the values they represent, as the party's platform and policies have gained more attention from voters. One candidate, Hau-Yu Tam, the deputy leader of the Greens in Lewisham, south-east London, directed a vile racial slur at Justice Secretary David Lammy and former Home Secretary Priti Patel, referring to them as 'coconuts' on social media, a deeply offensive term used to denigrate people of color. The investigation also uncovered Tam's support for a campaign to remove Hamas from the UK's terror group list, and her sharing of posts that labeled Zionism, the support for the state of Israel, as 'the Nazism of our time.' Furthermore, the investigation revealed that Tam retweeted a post claiming Zionism is 'pure evil and must be abolished.' The Green Party, when contacted by the Mail on Sunday, stated that these comments do not reflect the views of the party. The investigation also uncovered other disturbing behaviors of Green Party candidates, including a candidate who openly boasted about storming Stansted Airport to prevent the deportation of criminals and another who vandalized a display at the Chelsea Flower Show. One candidate expressed views that raised questions over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands. Another candidate, Karishma Patel, quit her job as a journalist at the BBC over the corporation's alleged failure to hold Israel to account. These findings have drawn sharp criticism, with opponents questioning the Green Party's vetting procedures and the appropriateness of the candidates' views. \The revelations have sparked considerable backlash and calls for accountability within the Green Party. The use of a racial slur by a high-ranking party official has been widely condemned, with critics accusing the party of hypocrisy in its espousal of tolerance. Political opponents, including prominent figures from the Labour and Conservative parties, have voiced their concerns, demanding that Green Party leaders condemn the offensive remarks and clarify their stance on the candidates' views. The controversy has put significant pressure on Green Party leader Zack Polanski to address the issues and reassure voters about the party's values. The timing of these revelations is particularly sensitive, as the Green Party is poised to make substantial gains in the upcoming local elections. With the party expected to field over 2,000 candidates and potentially win control of several councils, the scrutiny of its candidates' backgrounds and ideologies will intensify. The revelations about the candidates' past and their extreme views are likely to have an impact on the party's public image and its ability to garner support from a broader electorate. The party's handling of the situation and its response to the controversy will be crucial in determining its political future and maintaining the trust of its voters. There are real fears that a party with a very extreme set of views might become successful in future elections. Many believe that the Green party must take real action to address these issues. \The investigation highlights a broader concern about the increasing prominence of extremist views in political discourse and the potential for such views to gain traction within mainstream political parties. The incidents involving Green Party candidates are not isolated, as they reflect a wider trend of controversial views and problematic behavior becoming normalized in politics. The findings have raised questions about the criteria used by political parties to vet candidates and the need for stricter adherence to ethical standards. Many have suggested that the current level of vetting is inadequate and that political parties need to conduct more thorough background checks and review candidates' past statements and activities before endorsing them. It is important for political parties to be inclusive, but this must not come at the cost of protecting core values and principles. There are concerns that some parties might be sacrificing their values in an effort to appeal to a wider audience, but that this might come at a cost to society. The Green Party's current situation serves as a test case for the organization's commitment to upholding its core values of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The party's response to the controversy will be closely watched by the public and its political rivals. The party's reputation is also on the line, and the party will need to repair it, if it wants to move forward. The party's success depends on it, and if it fails, it might face serious challenges in the future





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Green Party Racism Antisemitism Local Elections Controversy

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