Green Party Candidate Sparks Outrage Over Comments on Rival's Cancer Treatment

A student nurse running for the Green Party in Manchester faces severe criticism after making derogatory remarks about a Labour councillor's health battle in a private chat group.

The political landscape in Manchester has been thrust into turmoil following the revelation of highly controversial comments made by a Green Party candidate. Alex-Salik Imran, a student nurse running for the Ardwick ward in the upcoming local elections, has come under intense scrutiny after messages from a private WhatsApp group were leaked.

The group, consisting of over two hundred university students residing at the Whitworth park flats, became the venue for a heated exchange regarding the incumbent Labour councillor, Tina Hewitson. During the conversation, Imran questioned the visibility of Councillor Hewitson within the community. When another group member clarified that Hewitson is currently battling cancer while continuing her duties, Imran responded by suggesting that she should not be running for office if she is ill.

He further claimed that using her illness in a political context was unethical and suggested that if she could not handle the pressures of the role, she should prioritize her health. These remarks have sparked widespread outrage, with many viewing them as insensitive and an attack on a woman fighting a life-threatening disease. Councillor Tina Hewitson has expressed her profound disgust at the revelations, describing the messages as a cruel and unwarranted intrusion into her personal life.

In a poignant statement, she revealed the deep personal impact cancer has had on her family, noting that she lost both of her parents and her brother to the disease. She vehemently denied any attempt to weaponize her diagnosis for political gain, asserting that such a notion could not be further from her mind.

Hewitson detailed her commitment to her constituents, explaining that although she had to take brief periods of leave for two major operations, she continued to handle casework and attend meetings via Zoom during her recovery. Her determination to return to full-time work within six months, despite not being fully recovered, underscores a dedication to public service that she feels has been unfairly maligned by Imran.

She questioned the hypocrisy of a party that claims to support the National Health Service while simultaneously attacking a patient undergoing critical treatment. The backlash has extended beyond the immediate candidates, with senior Labour figures calling the incident a disgrace. Councillor Pat Karney, the Manchester Labour group secretary, described the comments as a misleading and opportunistic attack that ignores Hewitson's long record of tireless service to the Ardwick community.

Karney emphasized that Hewitson's attendance record on the council is exemplary and actually exceeds the average of Green councillors, debunking the suggestion that her illness has hindered her ability to represent her constituents. He characterized the incident as a new low for Manchester politics and demanded a full apology from the Green Party leadership.

In response, the Green Party issued a formal apology, stating that Imran recognizes the challenges of living with cancer due to his training as a student nurse. However, this explanation has done little to soothe the anger of critics who see the comments as an attempt to use a health crisis as a political weapon.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the volatility of digital communications in modern campaigning and the ethical lines that should not be crossed in the pursuit of electoral victory





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