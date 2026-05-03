Green Party Candidate with Cameron Family Ties Apologizes for Pro-Hamas Social Media Posts

A Green Party candidate connected to David Cameron's family has apologized after sharing pro-Hamas content, including a doctored image of Princess Diana in Palestinian clothing. The posts, which also mocked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and accused British police of serving Zionist interests, have sparked outrage and raised concerns about anti-Semitism within the party.

A Green Party election candidate with ties to former Prime Minister David Cameron 's family has issued an apology after sharing controversial pro-Hamas content on social media, including a digitally altered image of Princess Diana wearing Palestinian attire.

Clarissa Astor, a prominent figure in London's political and social circles and married to Samantha Cameron's stepbrother, faced backlash for posting inflammatory material, such as an image depicting an Israeli hostage kissing a Hamas terrorist and another mocking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a Hitler-style moustache. The posts, which also accused British police of serving Zionist interests, were deleted after The Mail on Sunday reached out to her for comment.

Mrs. Astor, who is running for the Green Party in Westminster, acknowledged the offense caused by her posts, stating she regretted any upset they may have caused. This incident comes amid growing concerns about anti-Semitic rhetoric within the Green Party, with leader Zack Polanski also under fire for sharing criticism of police officers involved in the arrest of an alleged attacker in Golders Green.

Polanski was urged to address the 'poison' of anti-Semitism within his party after multiple Green candidates were found to have made comparisons between Jews and Nazis, praised Hamas, and suggested that anti-Semitic attacks were staged. Mrs. Astor, a 53-year-old South African-born socialite who attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, has been a vocal supporter of pro-Palestinian causes.

In 2024, she shared an AI-generated image of Princess Diana in a keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian solidarity, with the caption, 'This reminds me of a different time.

' When challenged by a follower who pointed out that Diana would not have supported Hamas's actions, including the taking of hostages, Mrs. Astor defended her stance. Her social media activity has included posts suggesting that Israel's actions in Gaza are unjustified, such as a comment where she appeared to justify Hamas's actions by stating, 'But starving and bombing a whole population is fine. Got it.

' In another instance, she claimed that British police were acting under Israeli influence, writing, 'On the way to authoritarianism in the service of Zionism. ' Mrs. Astor's posts have drawn criticism from across the political spectrum. Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake condemned the Green Party as 'a poison party, toxic to its core,' while Labour leader Keir Starmer described Polanski as 'disgraceful' and 'not fit to lead any political party.

' Reform UK leader Nigel Farage likened Polanski to a 'pound-shop Jeremy Corbyn,' referencing the former Labour leader's controversial stance on anti-Semitism. The controversy surrounding Mrs. Astor and Polanski highlights the broader issue of extremist views infiltrating mainstream political discourse. As the Green Party faces scrutiny over its handling of anti-Semitic rhetoric, the incident raises questions about the party's commitment to combating hate speech and promoting inclusive policies.

The fallout from these revelations could have significant implications for the Green Party's reputation and electoral prospects, particularly as it seeks to gain traction in local elections





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