Green Party Candidates Face Anti-Semitism Accusations Ahead of Local Elections

Investigation reveals Green Party candidates, including educators, have shared or posted anti-Semitic content on social media, raising concerns about their views and influence.

A concerning investigation by the Daily Mail has revealed deeply troubling views held by several Green Party candidates standing in next week's local elections . These individuals, including a primary school governor, a secondary school teacher, and a recently retired university professor, are facing accusations of harboring 'gross anti-Semitism'.

The investigation uncovered a pattern of disturbing social media activity where these candidates either posted or shared content that downplayed the horrific October 7th attacks in Israel, with some suggesting they were a 'false flag' operation or an act of self-defense by the perpetrators. Furthermore, one candidate expressed support for a terrorist who committed a deadly attack against Jewish individuals, labeling him a 'martyr'.

This revelation comes at a sensitive time, following a recent surge in anti-Semitic incidents, including a knife rampage in Golders Green, prompting Kemi Badenoch to warn of an 'epidemic' of such attacks. The timing also raises significant questions about the Green Party's vetting process, especially as polls predict substantial gains for the party in the upcoming elections.

Lord Polak, a prominent figure in Conservative Friends of Israel, has sharply criticized the Green Party, suggesting either a failure in due diligence or an endorsement of abhorrent views. The investigation specifically focuses on Ifhat Shaheen, a Green candidate in Stoke Newington, north London, who has publicly pledged to prioritize 'kindness' and 'compassion' in her political decision-making.

However, her social media activity paints a starkly different picture. On the day of the October 7th attacks, Shaheen defended the violence as a Palestinian 'fightback' against 'Zionist oppression', accompanying the post with an applause emoji. She has also promoted conspiracy theories questioning Hamas's sole responsibility for the killings, even suggesting Israeli helicopters may have been involved.

More recently, she has actively shared and supported claims denying the documented instances of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, perpetrated during the attacks, despite findings from the United Nations confirming these atrocities. Shaheen has consistently praised and encouraged donations to Cage, a controversial advocacy group that previously described Islamic State executioner Jihadi John as a 'beautiful young man'.

Her response to the arson attack on Jewish ambulances in Golders Green involved blaming the mainstream media and politicians, rather than condemning the act itself. The implications of these findings are far-reaching. With the Green Party poised for potential electoral success, the presence of candidates holding such views raises serious concerns about the influence they could wield and the message it sends to young people, particularly those they are entrusted to educate and govern.

The accusations of anti-Semitism are not merely isolated incidents but appear to be part of a broader pattern of problematic beliefs. The Green Party has stated it is investigating the allegations, but critics argue that this response is insufficient and that the party should have conducted more thorough vetting of its candidates before allowing them to stand for election.

The situation highlights the critical need for vigilance against anti-Semitism in all its forms and the importance of ensuring that those in positions of power and influence uphold the values of tolerance, respect, and inclusivity. The controversy is likely to intensify in the lead-up to the elections, potentially impacting the Green Party's prospects and sparking a wider debate about the responsibility of political parties to address extremism within their ranks.

The case also underscores the power of social media in revealing hidden beliefs and the need for greater scrutiny of candidates' online activity





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