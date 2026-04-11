Green Party Claims Council Seat from Reform UK in Thanet By-Election

The Green Party secured a significant victory, winning a council seat from Reform UK in the Cliftonville ward on Thanet council following a by-election. This win reflects a shift in local political dynamics and the growing influence of the Green Party.

The Green Party celebrated a significant victory on Friday, securing a council seat previously held by Reform UK in a by-election. This triumph in the Cliftonville ward on Thanet council, once considered a stronghold for Nigel Farage's party, marks a notable shift in local political dynamics. The by-election was triggered by the imprisonment of the previous incumbent, creating an opportunity for the Green Party to capitalize on shifting voter sentiment.

The Green Party's success was marked by a substantial swing of 17 points, with Zack Polanski's party experiencing a remarkable surge of 26.7 points. This decisive performance allowed them to surpass Reform UK by a margin exceeding five percent. The Conservative Party trailed behind in third place, while the Labour Party faced a significant decline in support, nearly falling into single digits. This outcome underscores the changing landscape of local politics and the growing influence of the Green Party.\The Green Party mounted an aggressive campaign leading up to the by-election, demonstrating their commitment to securing the victory. They organized an 'emergency rally' on Wednesday on Margate seafront, which was attended by a large crowd of supporters, estimated to be in the hundreds. Following the announcement of their victory, Mr. Polanski did not hesitate to criticize the Labour Party, specifically highlighting Dame Emily Thornberry's earlier assertion that Labour was the only party capable of defeating Reform. Mr. Polanski sarcastically remarked on the Green Party's ability to consistently challenge and defeat Reform. He acknowledged the visits of both Robert Jenrick and Emily Thornberry to the area, noting a concurrent drop in their respective parties' vote shares. The winning candidate, Rob Yates, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, highlighting the Green Party's emergence as an alternative to Nigel Farage's political approach. He noted that twelve years ago Nigel Farage was very influential in the area and now the green party has changed that completely and that the election results showed a clear desire for a politics of hope, empathy, and local action in place of division. This victory is a testament to the Green Party's ability to mobilize and connect with voters on a local level, offering a compelling alternative to the more divisive rhetoric often associated with other political forces.\Reform UK, despite their loss, emphasized the challenges they faced during the campaign, asserting that they had conducted a positive and professional campaign. They attributed their defeat to the presence of the Conservative Party in the race, arguing that the right-wing rivals indirectly contributed to the Green Party's victory. Reform UK stated their defeat showed that if voters voted conservative they got green and a major change to the political landscape in the area. The Green Party, buoyed by the victory, has experienced a surge in recent polls, indicating a broader trend of increased support. Zack Polanski had promised to achieve a 'record-breaking result' in the council votes during the local election launch rally earlier in the week. The by-election result demonstrates the Green Party's growing influence and its ability to effectively compete in local elections, offering voters a platform centered on environmental sustainability, social justice, and community-focused initiatives. This victory highlights the growing appeal of the Green Party's vision and its potential to reshape the political landscape at the local and potentially national level





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Green Party Reform UK By-Election Thanet Council Local Elections

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