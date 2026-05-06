Green Party Faces Major Anti-Semitism Scandal as Over 30 Candidates Investigated

The Green Party is under fire for failing to address widespread anti-Semitism among its council candidates, with over 30 individuals under investigation for hateful comments. The scandal has escalated amid a rise in anti-Jewish violence, prompting calls for decisive action from party leader Zack Polanski.

The Green Party in the UK is facing a major scandal as it investigates over 30 council candidates for alleged anti-Semitism, far exceeding the party's initial claims of only a 'handful' of problematic individuals.

The revelations have sparked widespread condemnation, with critics accusing party leader Zack Polanski of failing to address the issue adequately. Internal probes have been fast-tracked due to the severity of the allegations, which include candidates comparing Jews to 'cockroaches' and glorifying Hamas terrorists. Some candidates have even been arrested for inciting racial hatred, with one accused of justifying an attack on a synagogue as 'revenge' rather than anti-Semitism.

The scandal has intensified amid a surge in anti-Jewish violence across the UK, including recent stabbings in Golders Green and arson attacks on synagogues. Party insiders have blamed Polanski for tolerating anti-Semitic rhetoric, with some suggesting his actions are driven by ego rather than principle. The Greens' leadership has introduced an accelerated disciplinary process, but breaches of suspensions have already occurred, including attendance at a pro-Palestine event where deputy leader Mothin Ali encouraged legal action against the party.

The situation has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum, with figures like Reform Leader Nigel Farage warning that the Greens' stance could lead to sectarian violence. Labour's Communities Secretary, Steve Reed, has demanded that Polanski take immediate action against the accused candidates, while former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel has accused the party of fanning the flames of anti-Semitism.

The controversy has also highlighted divisions within the party, with some members questioning Polanski's commitment to either Jewish or Palestinian causes. As the local elections approach, the Greens face mounting pressure to address the issue decisively or risk further alienating voters and perpetuating a climate of fear for Jewish communities





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