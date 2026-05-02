Green Party Leader Apologizes for Criticizing Police Response to Golders Green Attack

Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, has apologized for sharing a social media post critical of police officers involved in the arrest of a terror suspect in Golders Green. The apology follows widespread condemnation from political leaders and within his own party, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer stating Polanski is 'not fit to lead'.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has issued an apology for endorsing social media criticism directed at police officers who bravely apprehended a terror suspect in Golders Green .

The apology comes after sustained pressure spanning over 24 hours, following his sharing of a post that accused officers of excessive force during the Wednesday incident. This incident resulted in stab wounds to two individuals. The response has drawn condemnation from prominent figures including Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley, members of Polanski’s own party, and now Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who after meeting with the involved officers, declared Polanski 'not fit to lead any political party'.

Polanski’s initial post amplified claims of heavy-handedness by officers disarming the suspect, Essa Suleiman. Commissioner Rowley strongly refuted these claims, stating he would not allow 'misinformed' individuals to 'undermine' the actions of the officers who faced a potentially life-threatening situation, discovering the suspect may have been carrying a bomb. He emphasized the fear and danger experienced by the officers during the arrest, highlighting the necessity of their response.

Rowley detailed a meeting with the officers, who were described as 'shaken' by the ordeal. He accused Polanski of spreading 'misinformed' rhetoric and undermining the confidence of officers to act decisively in dangerous situations. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed receipt of a letter from Polanski and agreed to a meeting following the local elections. The controversy has also sparked internal division within the Green Party.

Anthony Slaughter, leader of the Welsh Greens, deemed Polanski’s actions 'inappropriate', while Shahrar Ali, a former deputy leader, urged voters to withhold support in the upcoming local elections. This is seen as part of a broader unrest regarding the perceived leftward shift under Polanski’s leadership.

Meanwhile, Zarah Sultana, a Labour MP, criticized Rowley for what she described as a 'political attack'. Prime Minister Starmer, having spoken with the officers involved, underscored the perilous circumstances of the arrest, noting the limited capacity of tasers and the suspect’s disregard for life. The situation highlights the delicate balance between public scrutiny of police actions and the need to support officers facing dangerous situations, and the responsibility of political leaders to avoid inflammatory rhetoric





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Green Party Zack Polanski Police Golders Green Terrorism Apology Mark Rowley Keir Starmer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Row Erupts After Zack Polanski Raises Concerns About Treatment Of Alleged Golders Green AttackerKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »

Green Party Leader Criticized for Apparent Support of Golders Green Terror SuspectZack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, is facing widespread condemnation for retweeting a post that appeared to criticize the police officers who disarmed a knife-wielding terror suspect in Golders Green. The incident has sparked accusations of prioritizing the suspect's wellbeing over his alleged victims and has also brought internal divisions within the Green Party regarding antisemitism to the forefront.

Read more »

Met chief defends 'extraordinary' Golders Green police response after criticism from Zack PolanskiIt comes after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said in a letter to the Green Party leader that he was “disappointed” by his remarks

Read more »

Green Split As Wales Party Leader Criticises Polanski Over Golders Green RowKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

Read more »

Zack Polanski apologises for sharing post condemning officers who arrested Golders Green terror suspectMr Polanski retweeted an X post accusing officers of “repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head” when he was already incapacitated from being tasered

Read more »

Zack Polanski Apologises For Criticising Police Action Over Golders Green AttackKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

Read more »