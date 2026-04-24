Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party in England and Wales, has expressed support for Scottish independence and a new referendum, citing historical grievances and the growing popularity of eco-socialism in Scotland. He criticized the UK Government's stance against another referendum and highlighted the cost of living crisis as a key factor driving support for independence.

Zack Polanski , the leader of the Green Party in England and Wales, has publicly stated he would support Scottish independence if he were a Scottish resident.

He strongly advocated for allowing another referendum on the potential dissolution of the United Kingdom, arguing that Scotland has consistently faced unfavorable treatment from Westminster governments over an extended period. Polanski believes this historical context is a significant factor contributing to the growing support for the Green Party in Scotland, coinciding with a broader global rise in the popularity of eco-socialist ideologies.

Speaking at an event held in Glasgow on Thursday evening, Polanski highlighted the severe impact of the current cost of living crisis on individuals, describing it as a 'toxic combination of low wages and high bills'. He further emphasized that Scotland's long-standing grievances with Westminster are exacerbating these economic hardships.

Polanski explicitly stated that if he were a Scottish citizen, he would cast his vote in favor of independence, citing the perceived detrimental actions and policies imposed by the UK Government. He argued that denying Scotland the opportunity to hold an independence referendum, effectively keeping the nation within the UK against its expressed will, is demonstrably harmful to the country's interests.

Polanski passionately asserted the fundamental right of all people to determine the structure and governance of their nation, emphasizing the importance of self-determination. He directly challenged the recent declaration by Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who firmly stated the UK Government's intention to block any future Scottish independence referendum, even in the event of a majority win for the Scottish National Party (SNP) in the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections on May 7th.

Polanski sharply criticized Streeting's stance, questioning his authority and accusing him of treating the Scottish people with condescension, as if they were incapable of making their own decisions. Since assuming leadership of the Green Party in England and Wales last September, Polanski has overseen a substantial increase in the party's membership, which now stands at an impressive 225,000. He attributes this growth, in part, to a significant influx of disillusioned members leaving the Labour Party.

Simultaneously, the pro-independence Scottish Greens have also experienced a surge in membership, now exceeding 10,000 individuals. Polanski draws parallels between the eco-socialist principles championed by both his party and the Scottish Greens and the successful political strategies employed by progressive figures like Zohran Mamdani, the Left-wing mayor of New York City. He pointed to Mamdani's election in November of last year as evidence of the growing appeal of these ideologies.

Polanski revealed that he has actively engaged with Mamdani's campaign team, seeking to replicate his success in mobilizing support and effectively communicating their message. Recent reports indicate that Polanski has held discussions with Mamdani's aides to refine his party's social media strategy, specifically focusing on the utilization of 'high-quality video content' to amplify their 'tax the rich' campaign and broader policy objectives.

This proactive approach demonstrates the Green Party's commitment to learning from successful progressive campaigns and adapting their strategies to resonate with a wider audience. The leader’s comments underscore a growing sentiment within the Green movement regarding Scottish self-determination and the perceived failures of the current UK political system to address the needs of the Scottish people





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scottish Independence Green Party Zack Polanski Referendum Westminster Eco-Socialism Scotland UK Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The seaside Scottish chippy that serves up the 'freshest fish and chips'It is also famous for its crunchy fried pop chicken.

Read more »

Hearts: How are Scottish Premiership leaders handling pressure?With five games to go Hearts are still top of the Scottish Premiership. So how are the unlikely league leaders handling the heat with five games to go?

Read more »

Scottish activist enduring 'psychological torture' in Indian jailUN experts speak out in suport of Jagtar Singh Johal from Dumbarton who was arrested by Indian authorities in 2017,

Read more »

Scottish Lib Dem leader likened indyref2 to referendum on capital punishmentEXCLUSIVE: Alex Cole-Hamilton quickly rolled back and said it was not a 'fair' comparison.

Read more »

Green Party 'confident' of North West local election pushZack Polanski says recent by-election success shows the party can succeed in the North West.

Read more »

Green Party Leader Seeks to Emulate New York Mayor's Social Media SuccessZack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, has been consulting with the campaign team of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to learn how to improve his social media strategy and replicate Mamdani's successful campaign tactics, particularly the use of high-quality video content.

Read more »