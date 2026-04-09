Green Party Leader Calls for Severing UK Ties with Israel, Citing 'Terror Acts'

Green Party leader Zack Polanski demands the UK sever ties with Israel and halt £6 billion in trade, condemning actions as 'terror acts'. He advocates for sanctions and an end to the UK-Israel trade agreement, emphasizing human lives over economic ties. His comments come amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly Lebanon.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has called for the UK to sever ties with Israel and sacrifice £6 billion in trade links, denouncing Israel 's actions as akin to terror acts. Speaking at the launch of the Green Party 's local election campaign, Polanski expressed outrage over Israel 's continued diplomatic and trade privileges, urging the government to impose robust sanctions, withdraw the UK- Israel trade agreement, and end the 'genocide'.

His remarks came in response to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly the situation in Lebanon, despite a ceasefire declaration by US President Donald Trump. Polanski stated his willingness to sacrifice the economic relationship with Israel, estimated to be worth £6.2 billion annually. He argued that the priority should be on human lives rather than economic considerations, citing the loss of life in Lebanon and the alleged joint actions of the US-Israeli military. Polanski emphasized the need for economic sovereignty, criticizing reliance on countries with poor human rights records, and advocated for disentangling from such relationships. \The context of Polanski's statements is the escalating conflict in the Middle East and the ensuing humanitarian crisis. Israel has insisted that the ceasefire agreement does not include the conflict in Lebanon, which led to significant air strikes, resulting in casualties and the disruption of critical infrastructure. Iran's actions, including the claimed closure of the Strait of Hormuz, further exacerbated tensions. Other political figures, such as Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, have also weighed in on the crisis, calling for the full implementation of the ceasefire. The UK had begun negotiations over a post-Brexit trade deal with Israel in 2022, but Labour suspended talks last year due to Israel's actions in Gaza, indicating existing political sensitivities surrounding the UK-Israel relationship. The Green Party's stance reflects a broader debate about the UK's foreign policy and its commitment to human rights in international trade.\Furthermore, Polanski used the local election campaign launch to express confidence in the Green Party's prospects in the upcoming elections. He highlighted the party's recent successes and predicted a new record-breaking result, driven by their rising support. The Greens have experienced a surge in popularity, according to recent polls. Polanski, a self-described 'eco-populist', was elected as the party's leader in September last year. The focus is on the Greens' ability to capitalize on growing public concern about ethical issues. The Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake criticized the Green Party, accusing them of being out of touch and lacking a plan. However, Polanski's statements demonstrate the Green Party's attempt to position itself as a strong voice for human rights in foreign policy and social change





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